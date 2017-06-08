USB-C is the future and a USB-C monitor is perfect for your MacBook. Here are the best you can buy so far!.

Apple just updated its entire line of MacBook and MacBook Pro computers with the Kaby Lake chipset, 50% faster speeds on SSD, and faster graphics on the 15-inch MacBook Pro. With all this under-the-hood ramping up, why not get a nice big screen to go with it?

USB-C is the future. Transfer rates are lightning quick, it's easy to plug in, it can replace just about any cable under the Sun — what more could you need? The new MacBook Pro only has USB-C ports (Thunderbolt 3), so it's an awesome time to check out compatible monitors, since there are those that can power your MacBook Pro and even act as USB hubs, all through a single connection!

Here are the best USB-C monitors you can buy right now:

LG 27UD88

This 4K monitor is hands-down the best USB-C monitor you can buy to complement your Mac experience. Via one cable, USB-C, you can power your MacBook, transfer video, and use the monitor as a USB hub, with the ability to interface with any peripheral you plug into the UD88's two USB 3.0 ports.

You can calibrate the colors with your MacBook so that you glance back and forth between each screen and have it be seamless and pleasing to the eye. You also have 14 options for layout, so you can view multiple windows simultaneously — run your Apple TV via HDMI while using your MacBook!

As mentioned, the best part of this monitor is its ability to power your MacBook while acting as a display, so that you're not limited by your battery.

ASUS MB169C+

ASUS' MB169C+ is just plain cool. It's a portable monitor that connects to your MacBook via USB-C, though it is powered by that same connection, so you will be limited by your MacBook's battery.

This monitor offers a 1080p resolution, which is a far cry from a Retina display, but it gets the job done. At 1.76 pounds, the MB169C+ is incredibly light and easy to carry around. It's just as easy on the eyes, thanks to its blue light filter, which helps diminish eyestrain, especially during prolonged use.

You can't run multiple devices on this monitor at once (USB only), but if you need it as a second or alternate display for your MacBook, it'll work perfectly.

Acer H277HU kmipuz

Acer's slim-bezeled H277HU has a great display that looks as good as its hardware. The golden chin bezel and collar-shaped stand are gorgeous and eye-catching, though not distracting, since the bezel around the rest of the screen is minimal.

Like the ASUS monitor above, the USB-C port on this monitor won't power your MacBook, though it won't suck power from it either, since the H277HU has its own power cable.

This monitor isn't for folks with a wonky setup who need to swivel it around to portrait mode or anything like that, since it can only tilt backward 15 degree and forward 5. Other than that, it's a great companion to your MacBook, adding a 1440x2560 display, and HDMI port, and a DisplayPort (though you cannot interface with peripherals via your MacBook and the USB-C input).

LG Ultrafine 5K

I mean, say no more! The LG Ultrafine 5K was developed with Apple, specifically for the 2016 MacBook Pro. This 27-inch IPS panel has a 5120x2880 resolution and pairs perfectly with the new MacBook Pro (at least, the upper-model 13-inch and 15-inch models), offering an 85W charging port and three 5 Gbps USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 ports.

You can orient this monitor in just about any configuration you like, or mount it on a VESA arm using the included VESA cover. This monitor even comes with a Thunderbolt 3 cable!

For more information, check out Rene's review.

HP Envy 4K

This 27-inch 4K monitor is gorgeous and relatively inexpensive in this realm, at around $625. The Envy has an IPS panel and features an "ultra-wide" viewing angle, at 178 degrees.

This monitor has one USB-C port, which can charge your MacBook Pro with up to 60W of power, and it also sports two HDMI ports, as well as a DisplayPort. The best part? All of the necessary cables are included! MacRumors includes this one in its buyers guide for the new MacBook Pro, making it a great choice if you've recently upgraded.

Levono ThinkVision X1

Both Monitor Nerds and MacRumors recommend the ThinkVision X1 from Lenovo, since it's an exceptional 4K monitor with a minimalist and very classy design.

The ThinkVision X1 comes with a full HD camera, stereo speakers, and a microphone, and it has HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB 3.0 ports (which can act as a hub), as well as a fully functional USB-C port.

See at Lenovo





Any more?

Have you found an awesome monitor that features USB-C to use with your Mac? Let us know in the comments below!