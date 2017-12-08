Spotlight for iPhone and iPad is a way to search your device, the web, the App Store, and Maps for things you need quickly. To access Spotlight search: Swipe left on the Home screen or Lock screen. Tap the search bar at the top of the screen. Enter your search query. That's it. Here are the best uses for Spotlight! Find that hidden app If you've downloaded all the apps, then you likely have many of them stored in folders. Rather than swiping through each page of your Home screen and frantically searching through each and every folder, just type the name of the app into Spotlight. You'll see the app under Applications. If that app has settings to be adjusted, you can even access its setting from Spotlight as well.

Search for notes, messages, and more

If you jotted something down in Notes a few weeks ago but can only remember part of it and don't want to sift through everything you've written since, you can quickly search for it in Spotlight. Start typing a few words from the note or message and it'll appear under the app it's associated with in the Spotlight results. Search the App Store, Maps, and the web You can search all three right from Spotlight. If you're unsure of where you'll get the best result from your query, search spotlight and check out the results!

Just how bad is the Canadian Dollar? If you know the shorthand for world currencies, you can use Spotlight as a quick currency converter! All you have to do is type something like "1 cad to usd", and it should pop up immediately with answer for you — no Google search necessary. If you decide to type out "How many yen in one Canadian dollar," however, then you'll be directed to search the web, App Store, or Map.

What calculator app?