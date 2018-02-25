If you're unhappy with how the voice chat feature works in the Nintendo Switch Online app, you're not alone. Lots of people avoid it altogether, especially since not many games work with it. Luckily, you've got choices. If you're looking for a different way to communicate with friends (or even strangers) while playing Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Nintendo Switch, or any game for that matter, here are the best voice chat clients around.

Discord

Discord is the new chat client of the decade. It is only a few years old but has quickly become the VoIP of choice for gamers. It works across platforms, provides customizable public and private chat channels. You can even video chat if you want. You can create or join as many servers as you want so you don't have to switch chat clients when you switch games. Just jump into your new channel where your friends await.

Discord uses encrypted server-to-client communications to protect you from nefarious gamers that think it's funny to hack your account.

There are a lot more features, but they are designed more for computer gaming. Using Discord with Switch is my personal favorite way to voice or text chat with friends I'm playing with online.

Free - Download now





TeamSpeak 3

TeamSpeak is a voice chat service that's been around for a while. It's great for established gamers that already have group servers set up. If you're the type of person that likes to adjust your game chat software to your specific needs, TeamSpeak will be your preferred method. It supports a number of features that can only be accessed at the administrative level. So if you're the leader of a group, you can do a lot of cool things that no one else can.

TeamSpeak offers a lot of functionality within the chat room, so it's a great alternative for people that have a lot of specific needs while gaming.





Mumble

One of the standout features of Mumble's free voice chat service is positional audio. For some games, this will make or break your score. It sends audio to you based on the person talking's position in the game. So, if your buddy is to the right and behind you, you'll hear them speaking from that direction. It's a fun feature that works well in group games.

Mumble uses dedicated servers so it doesn't hog up your device's resources. I know this isn't really an issue for gaming on the Switch, but it's a great feature in general.

You can chat with friends on any one of Mumble's public servers and you can connect to remote servers using encrypted voice data transfer.

It's the perfect mix of solid features with simple access.

Free - Download now





If you're desperate: Hangouts

Hangouts is not what I would normally recommend for groups of friends trying to play a video game together, but it's the most widely used voice chat platform and doesn't require any type of server. If you're running a quick game of Splatoon 2 with four of your friends and really don't want to bother with the Nintendo Switch Online app, but don't have a current server with any other voice chat client, Hangouts will do the trick in a bind. Just don't rely on it for too long. It works good enough but is likely to leave you stranded in your game without your friends every once in a while.

Free - Download now

Great gear to go with your voice chatting

If you're just getting into the online gaming world in terms of chatting with others, there are two specific accessories that I highly recommend.

SteelSeries Arctis 3 with Bluetooth