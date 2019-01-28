To celebrate Data Privacy Day, we've rounded up the deals on VPN services currently available. A VPN helps cloak your internet activity so you can browse without being tracked across the web. They are great to install if you regularly bank or shop online, if you use public Wi-Fi hotspots a lot, or if you want to access content that is blocked or restricted by region. And there's no better time than now to try one out with this crop of deals.

There are plenty of VPN options out there with varying features, limitations, and prices. Our pals at Windows Central have put together a comprehensive guide on the best VPN services in 2019 to help you choose as well as some other top tips for staying safe online.