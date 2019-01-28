To celebrate Data Privacy Day, we've rounded up the deals on VPN services currently available. A VPN helps cloak your internet activity so you can browse without being tracked across the web. They are great to install if you regularly bank or shop online, if you use public Wi-Fi hotspots a lot, or if you want to access content that is blocked or restricted by region. And there's no better time than now to try one out with this crop of deals.
Highly-recommended
NordVPN
NordVPN is currently offering its service with a 75% discount, bringing the monthly cost down to just $2.99 when you sign up for its 3-year plan. This is billed every 3 years at $107.55. Alternatively, there are some savings to be had on its 1- and 2-year plans.
Easy to use
PureVPN
PureVPN's 2-year plan is just $69 which works out at $2.88 per month making it one of the more affordable options with a 74% savings.
Affordable option
CyberGhost
CyberGhost's Winter Sale offers you 18 months of service at $2.75 per month. It's billed as an up-front payment of $49.50 and is one of the most affordable ways to sort a VPN for the next year and a half, and you can always cancel before it renews annually thereafter.
Based in U.S.
IPVanish
If you don't want to sign up for over a year, you can opt for 12-months of IPVanish and save 46%, bringing the cost down to the equivalent of $6.49 per month.
Free to try
TunnelBear
A TunnelBear Grizzly subscription for $60 per year (or dip your toe in the VPN waters with its free plan).
Server variety
ExpressVPN
Another popular VPN provider offering a deal is ExpressVPN. You can get 15 months of service for $99.95 — making it just $6.67 per month — a savings of 49%.
There are plenty of VPN options out there with varying features, limitations, and prices.