The best VPN for iPhone or iPad doesn't necessarily mean the best VPN in the App Store, there's a lot more to take into account than app ratings. From security to geo restriction unblocking, of the many iOS VPN options out there you'll want to make sure your choice has the right features. How does an iOS VPN get me access? A VPN, or virtual private network, works by bouncing your signal through another server, using an assigned IP address. All that means you appear to be someone else, somewhere else. While that's great for anonymity and security, it also means you can appear to be anywhere you need. So on your iPhone or iPad, no matter where you are, or what network connection you're on – be it cell or Wi-Fi – you can relax knowing you're safe and secure. So which is the best VPN for iOS? We've tested them all and narrowed the list down to five that each offer a unique appeal, to help you find the best one for you. There are also a lot of great VPN deals that you'll want to check out as well. ExpressVPN | Best all round VPN for iPhone and iPad

Pros Fast connections on iPhone

Superb customer support

Split tunneling

Top selection of servers worldwide Cons Not cheap ExpressVPN is the best VPN for iPhone and iPad as it's one of the best VPN options out there right now. For your iPhone or iPad that means a super minimal solution that offers what you need. That means AES-256 encryption with OpenVPN for security that's backed by a no logging policy for privacy. It also means a kill switch as well as split tunneling in case you want some site to stay VPN unaffected – like banking, for example. Over 3,000 servers spread across the world make for fast connection times and the ability to unblock geo restricted content is great. So if you want to catch Hulu US shows while abroad overseas then this will get you access on your iPhone or iPad where you might otherwise be blocked. There is also 24/7 customer support meaning you get live chat access to help whenever you need it. Since the service works so well you'll likely only need this for extras like finding the fastest server where you are for the task at hand. A 30-day money-back guarantee makes this a great option to try without having to commit right away. Number of servers: 3,000+ | Maximum devices supported: 5 | App Store rating: 4.5 | 24/7 support: Yes

Surfshark | Best for speed and security on your iPhone or iPad

Pros Very affordable

Fast for iPhone and iPad

Unlimited devices Cons Fewer servers than some Surfshark is a young VPN but as such it has more to prove – and it does that well on iPhone and iPad. This is a super affordable VPN yet, despite that, it still manages to offer some of the fastest connection speeds you get from any VPN. That makes it ideal for streaming clear, high-quality video on your iPhone or iPad. The servers are spread across the world so this service also works well for unblocking geo restrictions meaning, yup, more positives for iPhone and iPad video streaming. Security is also a big positive with AES-256 encryption, double hop VPN, OpenVPN UDP, IKEv2 and no logging meaning your privacy and security need not be a worry. All your important iPhone and iPad personal data will be kept safer online with an additional layer or security added between you and the digital world. This works on an unlimited number of devices meaning you can have this running on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV and any other gadget you might have – all that the same time. A 30-day money-back guarantee makes this worth giving a try before you buy. Number of servers: 1,000+ | Maximum devices supported: Unlimited | App Store rating: 4.4 | 24/7 support: Yes

NordVPN | Best for superb security on iOS

Pros Great speeds for iOS

Huge amount of server location

Audited privacy Cons Simple app NordVPN is a superb VPN with double layer 2048-bit encryption security and a whopping 5,400 servers speed all over the planet, which translates to lots of speed on your iPhone or iPad. The iOS app is a very easy to use with a quick connect widget that has you up and running right away. While this is great it can lack more of the complex control functionality that some users are after. But for a real Apple style minimalism, this is one of the best. You still get DNS leak detection and two kill switches, meaning your security is tight no matter where you go with your iPhone or that Wi-Fi you connect your iPad to. There's also a useful 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try before you buy. Plus you get Siri support which is a useful feature. Number of servers: 5,400+ | Maximum devices supported: 6 | App Store rating: 4.6 | 24/7 support: Yes

IPVanish | Best for gaming specific speeds

Pros Great speeds for iOS

Zippy live chat help

Free cloud storage Cons Limited free trial IPVanish is one of the best VPN options for iPhone and iPad thanks to an app that just works well. It auto connects when it detects that an internet connection has been established, meaning you don't have to think about doing much. That means worry-free AES-256 encryption security with a no logging policy which ensures all your browsing habits are kept private. The app will offer you suggestions for the fastest server based on where you are meaning you can get the fastest connection to suit what you're doing on your iOS device. It's just a nice addition to the auto connect option for those that want a bit more control over how they're connected. It's also nice if you're streaming geo restricted video content and need a specific region. You also get 250GB of free cloud storage that's ideal on iPhone and iPad, zippy live chat support and up to 10 devices supported at once for simultaneous use. Number of servers: 1,300+ | Maximum devices supported: 10 | App Store rating: 4.5 | 24/7 support: Yes

Windscribe | Great for lots of devices

Pros Fast speeds

24 hour free trial

Free plan option Cons Some session logging Windscribe is a great VPN for iPhone and iPad if you want to give it a try before you buy. Not only is there a 24-hour free trial of the full version but there's also a free version that gives you 10GB of data to use per month. Yes, the number of servers are limited at 400 and yes there is some session logging, but on the plus side you get unlimited device connections at once and over 110 server locations. That means this is great for watching BBC iPlayer or Netflix on your iPhone or iPad from anywhere in the world. Security is tight with OpenVPN, IKEv2 and AES-256 encryption all accounted for. You can even make custom OpenVPN configurations using the useful iOS app. The lack of 24/7 customer support isn't ideal but likely not a deal breaker with this very capable VPN. Number of servers: 400+ | Maximum devices supported: Unlimited | App Store rating: 4.5 | 24/7 support: No

