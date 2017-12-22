Fortunately, at least for the forseeable future, there's really only one choice for the best VR headset to go with your iMac Pro. You want an HTC Vive .

There's a great deal of fun to be had when exploring augmented reality through your iPhone, but if you're looking to have fun with your Mac, the best experiences are a little more virtual. Being able to put a headset on and step into a whole new world is incredible, and having a Mac capable of building those experiences is remarkably empowering. If you're considering the new iMac Pro as your next machine, either just to have a powerful all-in-one to game on or as a creator to build with, choosing the right VR headset is important.

HTC and Valve worked together to create the first "whole room" VR experience, and it remains unparalelled when it comes to sheer volume of games and accuracy in tracking for both the headset and the controllers. Put simply, the HTC Vive is the standard by which other VR headsets are currently judged. It's also wickedly fun to own and share with others, with an indie community full of new and fun ideas.

On a technical level, SteamVR also offers the best macOS support

Not only is this headset an excellent way to play games, it's a remarkable tool for exploration. HTC's hardware has been used to develop training programs for dozens of fields, deployed as therapy tools for many different needs, and through the extension of the new HTC Vive Tracker accessories has also been used to explore motion capture in VR. There are even examples of developers using an HTC Vive in cooperation with ARKit on an iPhone to created "mixed" experiences where the virtual and augmented worlds can co-exist.

But on a technical level, SteamVR is also offers the best macOS support. This support was announced this fall, and has been slowly improving as part of the SteamVR beta program over the last couple of months. For most macOS computers, SteamVR requires a separate GPU enclosure with a more capable graphics card to drive the experience. The iMac Pro hardware greatly exceeds the minimum system requirements for the HTC Vive, making it one of only two Apple computers to be able to handle VR natively.

Grab an HTC Vive to go with your iMac Pro

Whether you're a developer looking to explore what is possible with VR, or a gamer looking to expand your horizons with something you can walk around and experience, the HTC Vive is what you want for the iMac Pro. Every SteamVR game plays great in this headset, and there are more games added with macOS support all the time.

For $599, this is an impressive kit with everything you need to really dive in and enjoy VR. Go for it, and be sure to share your experiences with us!