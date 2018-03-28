Bottom line: It's a simple design with a good strap to hold the headset to your face, and the bright color ensures no one will accidentally sit on it. This is a solid, relatively inexpensive option for anyone.

Google's rules for making a Cardboard headset means that most of the hardware options you see for iPhone are going to be mostly the same, but Merge VR stands out in several critical ways. The whole body is a soft foam, so it rests against your skin easily. The design also doesn't unfold, so you're able to put your iPhone in the top slot and know it will stay in even if you move around quite a bit. If you're not a fan of using your glasses in VR, Merge VR will even let you adjust focal distance with simple toggles on the side of the headset.

Why Merge VR is the best

Cheap VR headsets have a tendency to be poorly made, or in many cases actually constructed of cardboard. Merge VR steps away from that tradition with a foam body that is surprisingly functional considering the design. A piece of the headset can be removed to expose the camera on your phone, which enables video pass-through VR apps that aren't as common due to the design of most Cardboard apps. Connecting headphones is also easy with this design, which is good because most wireless headphones are not great for VR. Once you have headphones attached, you can strap Merge VR to your head and use it for as long as you like. Or until the battery on your phone dies.

The most important part of Merge is that it not only works with all Google Cardboard apps, the company is working on accessories that will enhance VR for gaming and education. That means this headset is going to be around for quite a while, so your investment is about as future-proof as you can get when it comes to VR with the exception of size.

Although the iPhone X seems to fit comfortable the 8+ struggles to stretch the foam out enough to slide in, not a problem right now as we want the fit to be snug, if phones get any bigger though, the Merge VR design may need to be revised.