Mount-It! Tablet Wall Mount

If you're hoping for a wall mount that can keep your iPad in place and secure so you can use it as a central hub for all your home automation technology, the Mount-It! Tablet Wall Mount is worth a look.

Although it only fits the iPad and iPad Air models, the Mount-It! Tablet Wall Mount keeps your iPad secure by screwing a casing around your iPad and retaining flush with the wall. You won't have to worry about any big mounting mechanism getting in the way of your friends, family, and guests. Plus, it even comes with a locking system that uses an Allan wrench, meaning you can rest assured it's not easy to just take off the wall. It even comes with all the hardware you need in the box.

While it is possible for the Mount-It! Tablet Wall Mount to open and close with a bit of work, the opening in the back will hold your lightning cable in place and keep your device charged, so you don't have to worry about even moving it if you don't want to.

You can get the Mount-It! Tablet Wall Mount in either black or white for around $32.