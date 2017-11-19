Best Wallet Cases for iPhone 7

As far as really cool cases go, this Vena's vCommute takes the cake. It's a pretty heavy duty case that protects your iPhone 7 with flexible TPU and a hard polycarbonte shell, but where it gets really awesome is in its wallet design. Rather than having a flip cover with some pockets inside, this case has a sort of turtle shell on its back with a fragmented magnetic cover that can comfortable hold about three cards and maybe a couple bills. Looking at it, you'd think that it'd be hard to get your cards back out, but Vena thought of that and there's a little incline so you just slide them up and out. If you want an excellent, protective wallet case with a great wallet design, check out Vena's vCommute. Comes in space gray, rose gold, or gold. See at Amazon Spigen Wallet S

The iPhone 7 is getting a lot of Spigen love and that's lucky for everybody because Spigen makes great cases. The Wallet S is a testament to that. Made of PU leather, this case is durable and lets you carry three cards with you and a bit of cash. The inner shell that holds your iPhone in place is made of hard polycarbonate, protecting your device from bumps and dings, and the flip cover that secures with a magnetic latch protects the screen from scratches and pits. If you like to watch videos hands-free, the cover folds back into a handy stand so you can YouTube it up, even whilst munching on hot wings (hooray Auto Play!). Comes in black or brown. Dreem Fibonacci

Some folks don't like wallet cases, since they can get in the way when you just want to text or play a game. But there's still the matter of carrying your wallet around with you as well. So what if you can have your cake and eat it too? Enter the Dreem Fibonacci. Coming in eight stunningly gorgeous colors, this wallet case is actually a 2-in1! A TPU bumper with a faux leather back fits onto your iPhone 7, just like any slim case, and then the wallet folio snaps on via magnet. So when you're hitting the town, just attach the folio onto your case and away you go. If you're in for the night and don't need your wallet with you, just take the wallet part off. BRILLIANT. Unlike other wallet cases, you can comfortably fit 3 to 6 cards and 5 to 10 bills in the Fibonacci. At about $35, this might be a bit pricey for some folks, but if you want the best of having a slim case and a wallet case, this is the perfect solution. Better yet, you can use the folio as a kickstand and the case is ready for any magnetic mounting system. Abacus24-7

We've talked about Abacus24-7 wallet cases on iMore before because they're sturdy, synthetic leather cases that just plain work well. The protective cover holds up to three cards and a bit of cash will fit in the larger cash slot, and you can fold the cover back for hands-free gaming or viewing. The synthetic leather is flexible and durable, as well as fashionable, available in black, blue, purple, and rose gold (more of a taupe). If you're worried about identity theft, Abacus24-7 thought of that and added and RFID-blocking layer to the front cover of the case so that you credit cards are safe and your identity is even safer. TUCCH

TUCCH's wallet case is typical wallet case fare, but it's made well and fits your iPhone 7 to a tee. The magnetic closure is secure but flick of the thumb will still get it open. The front cover, which holds up to three cards and a bit of cash, folds back into a stand, and your phone is held in place by a TPU shell, which is excellent for shock absorption. You have your choice of classic-looking black, brown, or red. Shieldon

Shieldon's genuine leather case is a folio-style case that makes for easy access to your iPhone 7's screen – just flip it open. Like most wallet cases, this one has room for three cards and a bit of cash, but it isn't just your run-of-the-mill wallet case. A closer look shows excellent craftsmanship and attention to detail. The polycarbonate inner shell holds onto your iPhone, and the durable leather outside protects it from the elements, while a soft, breathable interior protects your phone from scratches. Shieldon's case look great and add a sense of sleek style and sophistication to your iPhone 7 that's just as great for a night on the town as it is for a Monday morning meeting. You have your choice of black or brown and you can even go with one that has the magnetic closure (I think it looks better without). Silk Vault