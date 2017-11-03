Looking for the perfect wallpaper to show off your iPhone X's Home button-less screen? Here are a few of the best options out there!

So you just picked up your iPhone X and you're super excited to see that big, beautiful screen, but it hits you:

WHICH WALLPAPER WILL SHOW OFF MY iPHONE X'S TRUE ELEGANCE AND SOPHISTICATION AND SCREEN-Y-NESS?!

1. 🎶 I'm leaaaaaving on a jet plane 🎶

2. May I axe you a question?

3. Ocean viewz

4. Mountains, mountains, and more mountains

5. Into the abyss

6. Just add a dash of Harrods

7. Light 'er up!

8. Lightning only strikes once, right?

9. 🎶 The mountains are aliiiiiiiive with this beautiful suuuun seeeeeeeet 🎶

10. That ocean blue, tho...

11. Just add a dash of paint

12. A little color never hurt nobody!

13. Pass the pencils, please

14. A pop of pink and a rush o' roses

15. Running at sunrise never looked so beautiful

16. String string string

17. Love the vintage look? You'll love this subway shot:

18. Pastel perfection

19. Mangled trees are beautiful, too!

20. That little pop of color your iPhone X needed

21. Vintage beauty meets modern beauty

22. Patterns and windows and symmetry, oh my!

