Want to rock out by the pool? Get yourself a waterproof speaker!

Whether you want to listen to some mellow acoustic music by the pool or want to rip on your air guitar to the best 80s hair metal at the beach, a reliable waterproof Bluetooth speaker is a must! Here are our favorite waterproof Bluetooth speakers.

Braven Stryde 360

For my money, the Braven Stryde 360 is one of the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers around. The latest in Braven's Active Series, the Stryde 360 packs a bunch of features and fantastic sound into a very affordable ($100) package. The voice control is responsive and works well, while the playback controls are as great as they should be. I have Bluetooth speakers that were more expensive that don't sound this good.

If you're looking specifically for a shower speaker, this is your best option. It provides warm bass tones while not making that all you hear, and with the way the drives are positioned, you get a full mix, even in enclosed spaces.

You have your choice of gray and lime green or a darker gray and red.

UE Wonderboom

UE's latest water-resistant Bluetooth speaker is cute as a button! The Wonderboom is a compact Bluetooth speaker with big sound, a lovely design, and an IPX7 rating, meaning it can be submerged in up to 1 meter of water for 30 minutes — it's perfect for the shower. I've been testing this speaker and have been very impressed with its low end. The bass is surprisingly warm for such a small unit, and its size, again, is perfect for the shower.

Given its size, the Wonderboom does have a bit of trouble at higher volumes, with clarity capping out around the halfway mark on my phone's volume. That being said, half my phone's volume is plenty loud outside the shower and almost too much in it, so you don't need to crank it at all. This speaker probably works best in a tub/shower situation. The bass is a little too much in just a closed-in shower stall.

It comes in six fun colors, and we'll just hope the price comes down below its current $100 to make it a bit more competitive.

JBL Charge 3

The JBL Charge 3 comes with a waterproof rating of IPX7, so it can be submerged in 3 feet of water for 30 mins, more than enough to handle whatever the weather throws at you.

[CNET] was very impressed with the feature-packed JBL Charge 3, and mentioned it's stellar sound quality.

"The JBL Charge 3 is a well-designed, fully waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker that features good battery life and doubles as an external charger for your portable devices. It also has built-in speakerphone capabilities, and plays loudly with strong bass for its size and price class."

It's 6,000 mAH battery will not only offer you a 20-hours of playback but also doubles as a power bank via USB, meaning it can help you keep your iPhone alive when you're at the beach! You can pick up a JBL Charge 3 for about $120.

Fugoo Sport

Although it's another speaker you will need to rest on a shelf or the side of your tub, the Fugoo Sport is an awesome device.

The thing that stands out the most is its 40-hour battery life. If you are truly using this in just the shower, you could probably go for weeks without needing a charge. With a waterproof rating of IP67, not only can you submerge the speaker in 3 feet of water for 30 minutes, but it's also dust-proof, meaning dirt and other particulates won't cause you any problems.

On top of it all, the sound quality is very good. The Fugoo Sport has six drivers that are spread out across all four sides, giving you clear, well-balanced 360 degree sound.

The Fugoo Sport will run you around $200.

Skullcandy Barricade

The Skullcandy Barricade is a very compact waterproof speaker that also has a great rugged rubber cover to help keep out dust and dirt.

It's IPX7 rating means it can be submerged just fine; however, the Skullcandy Barricade is buoyant so you don't have to worry about it falling into the deep end of your pool! Toss it into the pool and crank that music up!

PC Mag praised the Skullcandy Barricade for its superb audio quality.

"From an audio standpoint, the speaker can get quite loud and delivers a solid sense of bass depth and clarity in the highs. The Barricade represents a solid deal, especially if you're looking for a speaker that can hold up in wet environments without issue."

The Skullcandy Barricade comes in at the reasonable price of $59.

UE Boom 2

Taking the UE Boom 2 into your shower is absolutely no problem as it has a very high water-resistant rating, allowing it to be submerged in 3 feet of water for 30 minutes. It's also protected against dirt and mud, but you can hand-wash the speaker with warm, soapy water just in case it gets messy.

UE Boom 2's battery will last you approximately 15 hours of playing time, which should amount to a lot of time in the tub, and has a Bluetooth range of 100 feet, making sure your phone, tablet, or PC doesn't have to be anywhere near the water. Plus, if you truly want the Boom 2 to live up to its onomatopoeic name, you have the option to set up another one to make a stereo pair and really raise the roof. Just remember, each UE Boom 2 will cost you roughly $200.

