Yes, the iPhone X is water-resistant, but that IP67 rating means it's only good in up to 3 feet of water for around half an hour. If you want to do any kind of underwater photography with your iPhone X or you simply want to protect it even further, just in case, then check out these cases that make it nigh-waterproof.

Since there is no agreed-upon standard for making a product truly waterproof, these cases are not 100% infallible. Use them at your own risk and remember to dry everything properly once you're out of the water.