Yes, the iPhone X is water-resistant, but that IP67 rating means it's only good in up to 3 feet of water for around half an hour. If you want to do any kind of underwater photography with your iPhone X or you simply want to protect it even further, just in case, then check out these cases that make it nigh-waterproof.
Since there is no agreed-upon standard for making a product truly waterproof, these cases are not 100% infallible. Use them at your own risk and remember to dry everything properly once you're out of the water.
LifeProof FRE
Ask anyone to name a waterproof case and LifeProof just might be the first thing out of their mouth. The FRE series is a standby, and it maintains the tradition with the iPhone X version. Available in six color combinations, starting around $43 for black, the FRE features a built-in screen protector, snow-, water-, and dust-proofing, and it meets military standards for the 2-meter drop test.
Keep in mind that, though LifeProof uses the word "waterproof," this case is only good in 2 meters of water for up to an hour.
Catalyst waterproof case
Catalyst's case is $90, but it boasts water resistance to 33 feet (10 meters) and it's passed the military drop test of 2 meters (6.6 feet). It also keeps dirt, sand, and snow out and features a clear front and back, so you can full protect your iPhone X without losing the beauty of the phone to a bulky case.
Comes in black or blue, again, for $90.
Ounne waterproof case
Ounne's waterproof case features a cool studded design on the outer edges as well as a built-in screen protector, hard shell that's easy to snap on, and military drop protection up to 2 meters. You can either grab one with a black, mirrored back or one with a translucent back for $20.
Spidercase waterproof case
Spidercase's good-looking waterproof case comes in all black or white with a translucent back and claims to be able to protect your iPhone X in up to 33 feet of water (for a half-hour). You still maintain access to all of your phones ports and buttons without having to remove the case, and it's rated to survive drops of up to 2 meters.
Spidercase provides a 1-year warranty and these cases are only $20 on Amazon.
Snowfox waterproof case
Aside from a sweet name, Snowfox's cases come in black, starting at $18, and feature multilayer protection for your iPhone X. Like others on this list, the Snowfox case is rated to withstand 33 feet of water for up to half an hour, but this one isn't military drop tested. That being said, it is made of hard polycarbonate plastic and TPU rubber, so it will still provide strong drop protection for your iPhone.
Cornmi waterproof case
Cornmi's case might be the coolest-looking on this list and it even features an armband so that you can go about any activity without having to hold onto your iPhone X. The one quirk about this case is its Lightning port cover, which creates a bit of a belly button at the bottom of the phone. Oh, and there's no cutout for the mute switch (for some weird reason), so if you want to use this case all the time, it may not be the one for you. This one's military tested for the 2-meter drop test and Cornmi provides a lifetime warranty.
Joto dry bag
If you're not looking for an all-the-time-case and just want something to use to shoot underwater photography and use by the pool, then I recommend Joto's universal dry bag, which fits any phone up to 6 inches (the iPhone X is 5.8). The Joto bag comes in a bunch of different colors, and it's only roughly $6. It's rated IPX8 and can handle depths of up to 100 feet (though I might be a bit worried about that kind of pressure on your iPhone), so it's perfect for snapping photos underwater, and the clear front and back make it easy to use.
