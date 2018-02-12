Congratulations! Just like Indiana Jones in my extended universe fanfic, you have found all the amiibo you have desperately been searching for. Perhaps you used our hard to find amiibo guide or maybe you just searched through old dusty libraries until you found your holy grail of amiibo. No matter your method acquiry it is now time to display them. After all, those amiibo belong in a museum — your museum specifically.
One of the most important elements of any good museum is how artifacts are displayed. Before you start selling tickets to your amiibo museum, let's take a look at some of the best ways to display your amiibo figures.
For the display of single figures
If you want to give the spotlight to some individual figures in your collection or if you only have a few here are two displays to consider For any amiibo from the Mario franchise, I can't think of a better display than this warp pipe. You can pick it up at Amazon for 9$
If you're looking for something a little more subtle and refined, consider this simple plastic case. It can be had from Amazon for $11
For the mid-sized collection
If you have a handful of amiibo that you would like to display then these two displays might fit the bill. Your amiibo collection has leveled up and I can't think of a more apropos way of declaring it than with this Mario themed display. Get yours for $22
If Mario isn't quite your style then perhaps this Donkey Kong display will scratch the itch for you. Pick it up for $31 at Amazon
Hit 'em with some razzle dazzle
Sure, anyone could display their amiibo without including bright shining LED's, but why? For just $37 you can have a case that proudly displays your figures and makes them glow the way they do in your heart.
Show those amiibo some love and put them on display the way they deserve.