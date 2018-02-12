Congratulations! Just like Indiana Jones in my extended universe fanfic, you have found all the amiibo you have desperately been searching for. Perhaps you used our hard to find amiibo guide or maybe you just searched through old dusty libraries until you found your holy grail of amiibo. No matter your method acquiry it is now time to display them. After all, those amiibo belong in a museum — your museum specifically.

One of the most important elements of any good museum is how artifacts are displayed. Before you start selling tickets to your amiibo museum, let's take a look at some of the best ways to display your amiibo figures.

For the display of single figures

If you want to give the spotlight to some individual figures in your collection or if you only have a few here are two displays to consider For any amiibo from the Mario franchise, I can't think of a better display than this warp pipe. You can pick it up at Amazon for 9$