On July 15, Apple celebrates the beauty of the U.S. National Parks system with a fitness challenge for Apple Watch users to get you out and exploring! Here are the best ways to ace it.

It's time for a new Apple Watch fitness challenge: In honor of the U.S. National Park Service, Apple is offering users the chance to earn a special National Parks badge for logging a walk, run, or wheelchair workout of at least 3.5 miles (5.6 km) in the Apple Watch's Workout app or other compatible third-party app.

Complete the workout, and you'll get a special National Parks-themed icon in the Activity app as well as FOUR custom iMessage stickers. Shiny.

The slot for the badge will appear in the Activities app starting July 14 and a notification will go out on April 15. And though the badge is celebrating the U.S. National Park Service, this is an international challenge — everyone with an Apple Watch can participate. But, yes, that means Australia and New Zealand get to finish first.

To help you jumpstart your planning for this badge, here are some of the things you can do to get yourself up and moving.

Go for a summer photo walk (with or without puppers)

In many areas of the world, it's time for some Summer fun. That means it's the perfect time to explore the blooming bushes, trees, and flowers of your neighborhood: Grab a friend (or a doggie pal) and take a 3.5-mile photo walk and snap your favorite summer flowers. Or better yet: Go explore a National Park near you!

U.S. National Park Service

Parks Canada

National Parks U.K.

Trail skating is in

Okay, so Apple doesn't officially have a skating option in the Workout app, but you can fake it by logging a running workout while you go roller skating, blading, or skateboarding on your town's paved bike path or trail. With clear weather in most parts of the world, it's a great excuse to feel the wind and speed through the outdoors.





Run, run, run away

Whether you're running through the mountains of Yosemite, the prairies of the Badlands, or simply jogging through your city's local park, a run or wheelchair run is a great way to explore nature this weekend. You may not look as cool as the runners in Apple's recent Watch ad, but what's stopping you from feeling that way on the inside?





Play Pokémon Go

The Pokémon Go Watch app will in fact log a walking workout on your Apple Watch, so you can theoretically go for a lengthy walk and help hatch your eggs, too.

Your ideas?

How are you going to grab Apple's new National Parks badge? Let us know in the comments!