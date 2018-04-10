Whether you're someone who likes to switch up the color of their iPhone's faceplates every once in awhile out of boredom, or someone who regrets grabbing an iPhone color with a black faceplate, there's a simple solution to your problems!
Here are a couple of different ways you can turn your black iPhone faceplate white with some products in just a number of easy steps (and if you're in the wrong place and actually want to turn it black, well, then click right here).
Slickwraps white iPhone skin
If you're looking for a barely there, easy to install white iPhone faceplate that protects from minor scratches, small drops, and more than it's worth it to take a peek at the Slickwraps white iPhone skin.
This $23 faceplate is bubble-free for when you're installing it, and if you change your mind, peeling it off guarantees that there won't be any sticky residue or goo left behind.
If you do mess up on your Slickwraps white iPhone skin installation, though, there is a GOOF-proof policy that allows you to contact the company within 30 days for replacement.
With the Slickwraps white iPhone skin, you can either choose to wrap your entire iPhone in the new color or just the faceplate. If you wanted to get bolder, there are other colors like red, navy, olive green, orange, magenta, purple, yellow, along with matte white and black options for your iPhone faceplate.
Akwox 3D curved white tempered glass protector
Keep your iPhone's screen protected (and white!) with the Akwox 3D curved white tempered glass protector!
This particular tempered glass screen cover doesn't only act as an additional security device for your iPhone if you drop if or bump it off the counter, it also provides a white layer of cover for any black iPhone faceplate.
The Akwox 3D curved white tempered glass protector prides itself on its 99.99% touchscreen accuracy, along with its easy installation and ability to reduce dust, oil, and fingerprint smudges.
You can pick up the highly rated Akwox 3D curved white tempered glass protector for $12.
Manto full coverage white screen protector
Full screen coverage? Check! Premium tempered glass? Check. Easy Installation? Check!
The Manto full coverage white screen protector is a relatively inexpensive iPhone faceplate cover at around $9, but that doesn't mean it won't protect your iPhone and give you those extra layers of tempered glass security.
The white panel on this particular iPhone cover is great if you want to change to color of your iPhone's faceplate, while an oleophobic coating prevents unsightly streaks and stains on your iPhone's screen during and after installation.
If there are any issues with your Manto full coverage white screen protector, you can reach out and inquire about their 30-day warranty.
How do you change the color of your faceplate?
Is there a specific sticker or wrap that you like to add to your iPhone's faceplate to switch up the color? Maybe you preferer something more wild like a bright turquoise or glittery finish?
Let me know your favorite ways to wear your faceplate in the comments below!