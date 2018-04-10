Slickwraps white iPhone skin

If you're looking for a barely there, easy to install white iPhone faceplate that protects from minor scratches, small drops, and more than it's worth it to take a peek at the Slickwraps white iPhone skin.

This $23 faceplate is bubble-free for when you're installing it, and if you change your mind, peeling it off guarantees that there won't be any sticky residue or goo left behind.

If you do mess up on your Slickwraps white iPhone skin installation, though, there is a GOOF-proof policy that allows you to contact the company within 30 days for replacement.

With the Slickwraps white iPhone skin, you can either choose to wrap your entire iPhone in the new color or just the faceplate. If you wanted to get bolder, there are other colors like red, navy, olive green, orange, magenta, purple, yellow, along with matte white and black options for your iPhone faceplate.