If you've been rooting around the Mac App Store for an app that'll help you prepare and file your tax return, you've likely come up empty-handed — there aren't any on Apple's Mac app store. That said, you don't actually need an app: There are plenty of great web-based services to help you get your taxes done on time and, hopefully, audit-free.

TurboTax Online Edition

TurboTax is often the top name you might recognize when it comes to self-filing, largely because Intuit's online software is simple and quick to use. TurboTax breaks down the whole process to make filling straightforward and simple,and it makes sure you're giving the IRS all the necessary information and in turn maximizing your return. You can file your federal taxes for free and file state taxes for free if you're filling a 1040EZ or 1040A. If you're someone who makes under $100,000 and you don't own a home, this is the way you will file. Otherwise, it costs about $30 per state to file with TurboTax. If you need more help, this site also offers Deluxe, Premier, Self-Employed, and TurboTax Live versions for higher price points. Learn more TaxAct

TaxAct is another online service in the same vein as TurboTax. It's a simple, step-by-step guide that will walk you through all the necessary questions and paperwork to make sure you get the most out of your return. These kinds of filling sites are quick and easy to follow, not to mention quite a bit cheaper then TurboTax. You have three options for filing: Free, Basic for $15, Plus for $30, Freelancer for $45, and Premium for $60, as well as an additional $37 for each state. You'll get free phone support with each package, so if you prepare your return and get stuck, you can call up a TaxAct rep to guide you through the process. TaxAct also has a "Price Lock" guarantee, so you'll pay the price listed at the time you create your return, even if you decide to file months later. Learn more H&R Block

Like TurboTax, H&R Block's online filing service breaks everything down from the very start. When you arrive on the site, you'll be able to choose the options that best describe your situation to get the preparation process that fits you the best without frivolous details or questions in the mix. You can file online and even have a tax professional take a look at your return beforehand to make sure everything's in order and you've maximized your return. You can choose their More Zero version, Deluxe version for $23, Premium for $36, or the Self-Employed version for $49, based on which one best fits your lifestyle. More Zeros is great for the simplest tax returns, and going up to Premium is for rental property owners or contractors. All of these options are started for free and paid out by the end of the return, whether it's out of pocket or out of the return. Learn more Credit Karma