When the iPhone X was released, there was more talk about the notch than there was Face ID, Animoji, and the lack 'o homebutton.
Lots of people either really didn't mind the look of it, while others were nit-picking the notch from the minute Apple unveiled it at their September event.
All criticism aside, the iPhone X is a top notch phone.— L3viathan (@L3viathan2142) September 13, 2017
Designing for iPhone X means black status bar all the time. Not embracing that notch, sorry.— Ben Cline (@yocline) September 13, 2017
I just want to be loved https://t.co/0HtcJFqoYU— iPhone X Notch (@iPhoneXNotch) September 14, 2017
If you're someone who isn't #teamnotch, there are actually a few different ways you can hide it with the help of a third-party app — so here's how to hide the notch on your iPhone X!
Notchy
Get a li'l bit notchy up in here and say goodbye to your iPhone X's notch with the help of the app, Notchy (did I say notch too many times? Notch notch notch-ity notchnotchnotch).
This free app gives you a full selection of custom-made iPhone X wallpapers that cleverly hide and mask your iPhone's notch. The high-quality images range from stunning nature photography, to experimental long-exposure shots, to black and white images, to even an option that allows you to create your own wallpapers using the app:
All you need to do is apply the specific fade effect to your specific photos, tweak the image so it masks the notch completely, and you're good to go!
It's worth it to note that your notch will be seen when you're using apps, but while you're in home screen/lock screen mode, your notch will be invisible.
Notcho
Free, simple to use, and dedicated to hiding your iPhone X's notch, Notcho is an app that helps your notch disappear.
Notcho alls you to import any photos or images and then automatically turn them into notch camouflage. The app even offers up dozens of wallpapers that you can choose from if you don't want to import any of your own images!
While the app itself is free to download, it is worth noting that there are watermarks on the images, and in order to get rid of 'em, you do have to make a $1.99 in-app purchase, which isn't ideal, especially when you can easily get the same thing for free.
