When the iPhone X was released, there was more talk about the notch than there was Face ID, Animoji, and the lack 'o homebutton. Lots of people either really didn't mind the look of it, while others were nit-picking the notch from the minute Apple unveiled it at their September event.

All criticism aside, the iPhone X is a top notch phone. — L3viathan (@L3viathan2142) September 13, 2017

Designing for iPhone X means black status bar all the time. Not embracing that notch, sorry. — Ben Cline (@yocline) September 13, 2017

I just want to be loved https://t.co/0HtcJFqoYU — iPhone X Notch (@iPhoneXNotch) September 14, 2017

If you're someone who isn't #teamnotch, there are actually a few different ways you can hide it with the help of a third-party app — so here's how to hide the notch on your iPhone X! Notchy

Notcho Notchy

Get a li'l bit notchy up in here and say goodbye to your iPhone X's notch with the help of the app, Notchy (did I say notch too many times? Notch notch notch-ity notchnotchnotch). This free app gives you a full selection of custom-made iPhone X wallpapers that cleverly hide and mask your iPhone's notch. The high-quality images range from stunning nature photography, to experimental long-exposure shots, to black and white images, to even an option that allows you to create your own wallpapers using the app: All you need to do is apply the specific fade effect to your specific photos, tweak the image so it masks the notch completely, and you're good to go! It's worth it to note that your notch will be seen when you're using apps, but while you're in home screen/lock screen mode, your notch will be invisible. Free - Download Now Notcho