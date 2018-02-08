This year, NBC has come up with an Olympics game plan of its own, and that's live streaming 50+ hours of the Winter Olympics straight to your virtual reality headset. Unfortunately, there is no compatibility for your PlayStation VR, but it will be available for headsets like Gear VR, Google Daydream/Cardboard, and Windows Mixed Reality (including compatible headsets for WMR listed below). Even if you don't have a headset, there are compatible apps to watch 180- and 360-degree videos on your phone! So if you're bummed you can't go to the actual XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, then strap on your headset and we'll take you there virtually! Google Daydream and Google Cardboard

Be sure to check out the Winter Olympics VR viewing schedule here to see what times your favorite sports are going to be live! After you've determined when you need to be watching follow the link below to download the NBC Sports VR App for your respectable device whether that be Android or Apple. Once the app is downloaded onto your phone, open it up and set up your preferences. Tap Allow to share your location. Choose which Olympic sports you wish to receive alerts about. For live streaming you will need to then authenticate your cable providers information. Do this by selecting sign in and it will walk you through the process. Select Live from the toolbar on the top. Select the live event you wish to watch: this being the Olympic sport or behind-the-scenes event you are interested in watching. Now plug your phone into your Google Daydream or Google Cardboard and strap it on! Compatible devices Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy Note8

There are plenty of websites advertising the compatibility of the NBC Sports VR App with Oculus Rift but the Oculus Store advertises the app only being compatible with the Gear VR Controllers. I've tested this and found it only works with Gear VR, not your Oculus Rift. So, once you're ready be sure to check out the Winter Olympics VR viewing schedule here to see what times your favorite sports are going to be live! Download the NBC Sports VR app from the Oculus Store. Set up your preferences for the app. Authenticate your cable provider's information. Do this by signing in within the app; it will walk you through the process. Go to the Live Events section on your toolbar. Select the live event you wish to watch. Now plug your phone into your device and strap it on! Compatible phones for Gear VR

Galaxy Note 8
Galaxy S8
Galaxy S8+
Galaxy S7
Galaxy S7 edge
Galaxy Note 5
Galaxy S6
Galaxy S6 edge
Galaxy S6 edge+

Windows Mixed Reality and other compatible headsets

Be sure to check out the Winter Olympics VR viewing schedule here to see what times your favorite sports are going to be live! Download the NBC Sports VR app from the Microsoft Store. Press the Windows button on your controller or Windows key on the keyboard to view the start menu. Authenticate your cable provider's information by signing in within the app; it will walk you through the process. Go to the Live Events section on your toolbar. Select the live event you wish to watch. Compatible Headsets for Windows Mixed Reality Samsung HMD Odyssey
Dell Visor
HP Headset
Lenovo Explorer
Acer Headset You don't need a smartphone, but you will require a PC running Windows 10.

Acer Headset You don't need a smartphone, but you will require a PC running Windows 10. Watching 180- and 360-degree videos