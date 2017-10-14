Don't get blindsided by the weather, check out these great weather apps for your Apple Watch.

Knowing what the forecast is going to not only help you plan your life accordingly but also keeps you informed of any special weather alerts which can keep you safe.

Although the Apple Watch has a built-in weather app, there are plenty of options available that offer even more information. Here are our favorite weather apps for your Apple Watch.

Yahoo Weather

Yahoo Weather is a clean and simple weather app for your Apple Watch.

It provides you with accurate weather conditions and hourly forecasts. It displays data, like precipitation and wind pressure with clean line illustrations and friendly animations. PLus, it will even show you when the sunrises and set every day.

By using Force Touch, Yahoo Weather will display three line graphs showing you the wind speed, precipitation forecast, and "feels like" temperature over the course of the day.

If you don't need a lot of detailed data, and a clean, simple design is important, Yahoo Weather will please your sense of style.

Free - Download now

Weather Live

Weather Live is a beautifully designed app with real-time weather condition background images. It offers relatively detailed data for daily, hourly, and 7-day forecasts, but what makes this app stand out is the amount of information it displays on your Apple Watch.

As a bonus, the iPhone app is highly customizable. You can set which data is displayed in which order, so if you live somewhere with a lot of rainfall, you may want the precipitation parameter on top. If you like to watch the sunset, you can put that time higher up in your layout. Plus, every morning, you'll get a daily report notification with the current condition and its relativity to yesterday's weather.

If you have an eye for design and want a lot of accurate weather information, you'll be pleased with Weather Live. It's worth mentioning there is a free version of the app that is supported by ads.

CARROT Weather

My favorite weather app, CARROT brings you the weather, but with a spiteful twist.

Cast as a human-hating artificial intelligence, with such comments as "I hope you get a sunburn," and "Your heating bill is going to bankrupt you," you'll always get a laugh out of your CARROT weather report. Plus, the more you use CARROT Weather, the more you will unlock secret locations, like Mount Doom and a certain Outer Rim Moisture Farm.

On top of being funny, CARROT brings you accurate weather updated regularly; you can check a plethora of other information like wind speed, humidity, UV index, pressure, dew, point, and more.

If you have a sense of humor about all this weather talk, CARROT will make you smile (and laugh a lot).

Dark Sky

Dark Sky made a name for itself in the weather app category for its precise accuracy at predicting weather changes up-to-the-minute. The app was built using forecast.io and provides a detailed 24-hour outlook, as well as a 7-day forecast. The precipitation and temperature global map lets you drag your finger through time to see when storms will arrive or how much time you have until the day turns hot. If there is any rain, snow or storm headed your way; Dark Sky will let you know how soon it will arrive.

Dark Sky also has a great Apple Watch complication. Dark Sky's tiny complication just shows the current temperature, but you can tap it, of course, to quickly get into the app.

If you like knowing exactly how to dress when you walk out of the door at any time of the day, Dark Sky will let you know how soon you'll need that umbrella.

NOAA Radar Pro – Weather Alerts & Forecast

If you live in an area that's prone to natural weather disasters like typhoons or hurricanes, NOAA Radar Pro is probably more useful to you than a standard weather app.

This will show you the radar around your location (or any location your search for) right on your wrist. You can always see the storms that are coming and get a sense of just how bad they will be. Plus, NOAA Radar Pro will also send you alerts when extreme weather is headed your way, even included forest fires that are being tracked.

Of course, just like any weather app, you can also access the temperature, 7-day forecast, and other crucial day-to-day weather conditions.

Which weather app do you use on your Apple Watch?

Let us know in the comment down below!