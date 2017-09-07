Best weather apps for iPhone

Track the oncoming hurricane with these great weather apps!
There are hundreds of weather apps in the App Store. It's a very popular category. Sure, Apple's built-in weather app is a great option with nice graphics and animations and useful hourly forecasting. But, each person has a different idea of what makes a great weather app. Some want simplicity, while others want all the data. We've got a list of the best weather apps across a variety of styles. Which one is right for you?
- Hurricane by American Red Cross
- RadarScope
- Yahoo Weather
- The Weather Channel
- Dark Sky
- WeatherBug
- Weather Underground
- CARROT Weather
- Weather Live
Hurricane by American Red Cross
The Red Cross has a series of disaster preparedness apps that cover such forces of nature as earthquakes, tornadoes, and wildfires. The Hurricane app is great for those living in places prone to hurricanes, or for people with loved ones living in range of them. It doesn't tell you what the current temperature is, but it will alert you when a hurricane or high-wind storm is headed your way. It also has a very useful toolkit that can activate a flashlight or strobe light on your device, sound a loud alarm to signal your location, and send an automatic text message to loved ones that you are safe. It has direct connectivity to the NOAA weather radio reports and extensive information on what to do to prepare for a hurricane, as well as what to do when one hits and how to deal with the aftermath.
If you or a loved one live in a hurricane prone area, Hurricane by American Red Cross will keep you informed on dangerous weather conditions.
- Free - Download Now
RadarScope
Radarscope is for serious weather enthusiasts. It provides native data rendering of reflective, velocity, dual-polarization, echo tops, accumulation, and more from any NEXRAD or TDWR radar in the U.S., Guam, and Puerto Rico. Radar layers include severe weather warnings, lightning alerts, and a variety of storm trackers. The monthly Pro level includes additional data sets, like real-time lightning alerts, extended loops, and more. Members of the Spotter Network and AllisonHouse can log in with their membership for additional exclusive information.
If you know about NEXRAD radar or understand what Correlation Coefficient is, you will consider RadarScope to be money well spent.
- $9.99 - Download Now
Yahoo Weather
Yahoo Weather is a classy affair. It provides you with accurate weather conditions and hourly forecasts. It displays data, like precipitation and wind pressure with clean line illustrations and friendly animations. The interactive map shows overlays for snow and rain. What makes it stand out is the design: it simply looks great. Each city pulls from a library of localized background images taken from Flickr. When you scroll up to view the details, the background blurs nicely.
If you don't need a lot of detailed data, and design is important, Yahoo Weather will please your sense of style.
- Free - Download now
The Weather Channel
The Weather Channel, while still providing a simplified interface, brings a few additional details to the weather-watching party. You'll get the daily, hourly, and 15-day forecast, as well as wind speed, humidity, and UV index. Plus, find out the weather-related road conditions and watch forecast videos for your area. The Weather Channel specializes in gathering bite-sized weather related news stories so you can find out about local and national storms, scientific discoveries, and nature videos.
If you think of the weather as part of your daily news digestion, The Weather Channel will feed you what you want.
- Free - Download now
Dark Sky
Dark Sky made a name for itself in the weather app category for its precise accuracy at predicting weather changes up-to-the-minute. The app was built using forecast.io and provides a detailed 24-hour outlook, as well as a 7-day forecast. The precipitation and temperature global map lets you drag your finger through time to see when storms will arrive or how much time you have until the day turns hot. If there is any kind of rain, snow, or storm headed your way, Dark Sky will let you know how soon it will arrive. So, you can take that 10-minute walk if the rain won't fall for 20 minutes. You can even report the conditions in the sky from within the app for a more accurate assessment.
If you like knowing exactly how to dress when you walk out of the door at any time of the day, Dark Sky will let you know how soon you'll need that umbrella.
- $3.99 - Download now
WeatherBug
For people that suffer from allergies, WeatherBug is a great source of news on the subject. In addition to providing daily, hourly, and 10-day forecasts, it details the pollen index for the day, including which allergy triggers are the predominant. It also has a fantastic connected-home feature that lets you connect your Nest, Honeywell, or SmartThings hub for a detailed analysis of your energy consumption. Even if you don't have a connected thermostat, you can figure your daily costs based on weather conditions, average electricity and gas costs, and what your HVAC is set to.
If you are concerned with your household's energy consumption, especially if you have a connected-home smart hub, get WeatherBug.
- Free - Download now
Weather Underground
The Weather Underground has a very personalized interface in a number of ways. For example, the data is generated and uploaded by nearly 200,000 personal weather stations run by weather enthusiasts. You can also report from within the app your local sky conditions as well as hazards like power outages or flash floods. The detail cards are customizable — you live in an area that rarely sees hurricanes or tropical storms, you can remove that card from your list, for example. Some additional cool features include a real-time report from the station closest to your location and user-submitted photos of weather conditions in your area and around the globe.
If you are a bit of a weather geek and like to stay informed on all manner of data, check out the Weather Underground.
- Free- Download now
CARROT Weather
CARROT brings you the weather, but with a spiteful twist. Cast as a human-hating artificial intelligence, with such comments as "I hope you get a sunburn," and "Your heating bill is going to bankrupt you," you'll always get a laugh out of your CARROT weather report. Plus, the more you use CARROT Weather, the more you will unlock secret locations, like Mount Doom and a certain Outer Rim Moisture Farm.
If you have a sense of humor about all this weather talk, CARROT will make you smile (and laugh a lot).
- $3.99 - Download now
Weather Live
Weather Live is a beautifully designed app with real-time weather condition background images. It offers relatively detailed data for daily, hourly, and 7-day forecasts, but what makes this app stand out is the highly customizable display. You can choose from four different layouts, each providing simple or complex details. You can also set which data is displayed in which order for each layout. So, if you live somewhere with a lot of rainfall, you may want the precipitation parameter on top. If you like to watch the sunset, put that time higher up in your layout. Plus, every morning, you'll get a daily report notification with the current condition and its relativity to yesterday's weather.
If you have an eye for design, but also want the ability to customize how you view your weather data, you'll be pleased with Weather Live.
- $2.99 - Download Now
Your favorite?
What is your go-to weather app? Why is it special to you?
Updated September 2017: Updated for hurricane season.
Dark Sky is informative. Carrot weather is interesting. I'm using also Weather Reminder iOS App with weather alerts on weather conditions.
Storm, by Weather Underground, is about the best I've seen
I use Storm and radar pro on my iPhone and iPad.
I live on Camano Island, WA and Dark Sky says Clear throughout the day. The radar shows no clouds at all. The weather program that came with my iPhone says possible rain today. I use Dark Sky on my lap top and it is the most accurate for my area.
For those looking for something minimalistic try out shrn.io
If you are on the coast, Hurricane Pro is a good one to have.
It's too bad Dark Sky isn't available in iTunes Canada. I love their web weather service!
Anyone have any suggestions for an app with a 24 hour radar loop? I live in "lake effect country" in the lower peninsula of Michigan, and forecasters can never seem to predict how much snow we ever get. Thanks!
BeWeather is my go-to weather app. Love it, and they are good about updates.
I've always used the Weather Channel on iOS, and I even used it for the longest time on Windows Phone. I gave up on it on WP after the app got a major overhaul, but it's always been a mainstay on iOS for me.
I'm looking for a weather app that will give me historical weather. What happened last night? What was the high temp 3 days ago? Etc. Is there a weather app that also gives actual numbers instead of just current and forecasted ones?
There's a new kid on the block that is very very different - uses data visualisation to create a weather wheel, very cool, ,called...the 'Weather Gods' Also uses procedural audio to create a weather soundtrack. No icons in this app, uses weather channel & dark sky data. IPhone only I think
Celcius. It's simple :)
Any weather app roundup that doesn't include Weather Nerd can't be taken seriously. Hands down the best weather app in the App Store.
I use a somewhat weird combination of several apps. I keep Dark Sky around because of the Watch complication. However it is rarely accurate and I constantly post corrections in-app. Maybe it is just where I live. When I want a look at something over all I have found Yahoo Weather provides a good balance of just enough info to plan things out. Finally, one of our local ABC affiliates has an all in one news app that includes weather. It is pretty basic but it does have location based weather notifications during severe weather. I wish I could trim them down to just one that was accurate for my area, showed just the amount of info, and had a decent Watch complication ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
eWeather HD, Storm, and Hurricane Pro for iPhone, and hurricane HD for iPad.
eWeather HD, Storm, and Hurricane Pro for iPhone, and hurricane HD for iPad.
Another BeWeather 2 user. The most accurate app (uses Weather Underground), push alerts and is customizable to the nth degree. The watch app is excellent as well, although it occasionally has problems following my location. My 2 go-to apps are BW2 and the Apple app (Weather Channel). Everything I need to know.
AsI live a 30 minute drive outside a major city in Indiana. Weather temps can range 2 - 5 degrees hotter/colder. However most apps do not reflect those differences. I want info where I live!! I have saved Intellicast website as an app, because weather stations outside of the city, give me more accurate temperatures. As I just downloaded the Clear Day app today, I do believe it is the most beautiful of all the apps I have downloaded over the years! Lots of information without being over bearing. I also keep a local weather app, and the Weather Channel app. I do keep myself covered!
Glad RadarScope made the list. 90% of weather app users won't understand it, but RS and a handful of other apps make it possible to actually see what the weather is doing.
Yahoo weather is the absolute worst, and should not be included in this list. I don't even know why Apple uses it. How about establishing criteria for this list? Like accuracy? For example, wunder polls local weather stations near you. Whoever wrote this article was either high or just plain stupid.
The Apple weather app used to use Yahoo weather, but since iOS 8 has used Weather Channel as its source. It's quite accurate in my area, but lacking key features, especially push severe weather alerts.
My problem with a lot of these apps is that they are "aesthetically challenged." There is something about weather apps that seems to attract App developers with no sense of taste or style.
The thing is, that goes for the icon as well. A lot of these apps have just hideous icons.
This article (and all other like it that review apps side by side) would be much better if it also included a picture of the icon of the app. There are many apps that look good at first until you realise that you will have to live with some lime-green and orange monstrosity on your home screen if you are going to use it.
Any decent app developer knows that the icon is the "front door" to your app as well as it's chief advertiser. It's the thing you look at every single day. Every single time you use it. It's important that it not look like a dog's breakfast and it will most definitely strongly affect your sales. Icons aren't just minor aesthetic points. They both drive and strongly reduce sales. This has been shown over and over again by many studies into the issue.
I prefer the simplicity of Weather Line. It uses forecast.io which works fairly well in Colorado's crazy weather. I also use DarkSky for a daily weather outlook notification.
+1 to Weather Line, simple and informative.
Weather Underground gives temperature off by even 5-7 C (9-12.5 F) and Yahoo Weather might not recognise rain when it's raining for half an hour already. I really miss Microsoft's Weather app I had on my Windows Phone, it was surprisingly accurate in Europe. I still haven't found anything as nice looking, full of additional data and precise as that. Some more apps for Europe in the list would be helpful as, as many people before me noticed, US-centric apps tend to be far from reliable even for the current weather.
You could try WeatherPro;
https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/weatherpro/id294631159?mt=8&at=10l3Vy&ct...
I am always on the lookout for good weather apps. I had not heard of Yahoo Weather before. The interface is great!
Thanks!
Weatherzone for me (Australia).
Any iOS 'best-of' weather app blog post that doesn't include eWeather HD wasn't researched with a measurable amount of effort. Seems more like someone trying to meet their blog-post quota :-(
Agreed, And I was surprised as well. eWeather HD deserved a spot in this line up. I have been using it since my Android days.
The accuracy is spot on, it has detailed radar, and a beautiful interface.
eWeather HD - 10-day weather forecast with severe alerts, NOAA radar and storm tracker by Elecont LLC
https://appsto.re/us/oWU7x.i
Weather Nerd. And Dark sky are my go to apps.
Depends on my mood. If I want quick and interesting, I go with Yahoo. The pics are awesome from my beautiful city of Colorado Springs.
If I want detail, Weather Underground gives me more than I can absorb.
When I check my daughter's weather in central Michigan I ALWAYS go with Weather Underground. Yahoo's pictures have nothing to offer. Hmmm
Aye, Sacramento my hometown. 916
AccuWeather app works well for me.
eWeather HD for me.
Pocket Weather Australia for me as it gets its data from the BoM, making it more accurate than other apps I've tried. The notes on the updates are hilarious, too.
Weather+ has been my go to app. A few on the review I've not heard of, so might have a look at them.
Another vote for BeWeather 2 and Storm. They both use weather data from Weather Underground, and they each have their strengths: BeWeather is ridiculously customizable, and its Notification Center widget is excellent; it also includes "Dark Sky" real-time precipitation forecasts in the app AND in the widget, which to me is its killer feature.. Storm's widget is barebones at best. Storm's interface is more minimalistic, and not very customizable, but has more detailed information accessible and its weather mapping capabilities are FAR better, allowing more layering and overlay options, as well as an option to use composite information from weather stations in your area rather than using only one station, which can be more accurate in some locations.. I use BeWeather for a quick weather survey - mostly I use the widget - and I use Storm when I really want to dig in and see detailed information and mapping. IMO both are better than The Weather Underground's main app (which is also no slouch). :-)
A big, and frequent problem I've encountered with weather apps is that when I type in a location I want to have reports on, the nearest weather station shown for that location is often many miles away. Sometimes even over the other side of a mountain range. This results in weather data and forecasts that are inaccurate, sometimes horribly so. Weatherbug and the iOS Weather app are both awful in this way. Weather Underground isn't as bad, but I'd not call it worthy of a list like this either.
I'm in Western Washington state, in the US, so of anyone knows a good option here, I'd love to give it a spin. Thanks.
Being in UK I find BBC weather app a pleasure to use, simple yet reasonably detailed, and weather updates from the UK Met Office.
I have tried almost all of the popular weather apps. I like Storm the best and surprised it was not on this list. It has great alerts including lightening, good info at a quick glance, and all the detail with map layers and graphs that you would ever need.
I'll add my $0.02 for BeWeather and Storm by Weather Underground...
I like the BeWeather app. Nice user interface including radar. I love it because you can set it to your specific neighborhood, and it will stay there unlike the native Apple weather.
Honestly, I use the built-in iOS weather app. I've tried so many of them, and this is the only one that seems to be consistently reliable... :(
BeWeather2 is my favorite by far. Many different ways to customize. How come you didn't mention it? BeWeather2 is the only weather app that has a thread on iMore.
I'll second that. The best interface that I've found, with the most reliable data source- weather underground. This review is remiss without mentioning it.
BBC Weather app is good enough for me in the UK.
Sadly, any Forecast.io powered app is absolute bollocks in my region.
Yeah, I find that it's pretty worthless for anything other than what's going to happen on the current day. But for that, it's almost 100% accurate for me. (I'm in western Washington)
Perhaps you should mention that many of these offer paid 'upgrades' or subscription-based ad removal.
My favorite is Storm. Probably the best weather app in the App Store!
I second this. Once I tried it I got hooked. It's great at a glance and has a lot of options and features.
Agreed!!
I am a big fan of Weather Underground.
But lately, have been loving Hello Weather
https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/hello-weather-all-weather/id978393692?ls...
You listed Hurricane by the Red Cross, but not Tornado by the Red Cross?? Nor did you mention one of my favorites, BeWeather 2.
Tornado by American Red Cross by American Red Cross
https://appsto.re/us/EFn7J.i
BeWeather 2 - Personal Weather for Phone & Watch by Bellshare Inc
https://appsto.re/us/K1sG3.i
I guess weather apps are one of the app categories which are very regional. In Europe the app WeatherPro is the most used weather app in most of the countries (No. 1 in category weather of the App Stores in Germany and France, No. 2 in UK) and it is not even mentioned in this article.
True. And it comes back to a tiny issue that is ignored here: data quality. The prettiest weather app is really useless, if it uses poor data. And pretty much all US-centric apps seem to use the same (cheap, free?) international sources. I commute between France and Germany, and WeatherPro is the only app I can rely on. Apple's "own" (well, Apple's castrated Yahoo app), Google, Weather Channel, NWS etc. are often multiple degrees off, and are completely useless when it comes to predicting severe weather.
Agreed. I'm currently in Switzerland and I miss Dark Sky. Luckily just open Safari to forecast.io the add to home screen gives you a very accurate weather app, although not a very pretty one.
