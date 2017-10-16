Looking to trim down a few pounds? These apps for your Apple Watch can help!

The technology we use every day makes it easy to track calories, workouts, and daily activities. The Apple Watch is the perfect gadget for staying active and getting fit. But with a massive selection of apps available on the Apple Watch aimed at helping with your weight loss goals, it can be difficult to know where to start.

No Apple Watch app is going to magically make you lose weight, it will take a lot of effort, planning, and dedication; however, there are some apps that I think are especially good for helping you trim down.

MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is Under Armour's fitness app, designed to work in tandem with its suite of wearables, but it can also work on its own, on your iPhone and Apple Watch. With a focus on weight loss, MyFitnessPal helps you count calories, tracks your steps, create a diet plan, and keep track of your exercise progress with one goal in mind: a healthier you and a fitter body. It's probably one of the most popular apps for weight loss on the App Store and with good reason, it's also my personal favorite.

You can even scan the barcodes of the foods you eat to add them to your diet plan in order to track caloric intake. Many MyFitnessPal features are free, but if you want to get more in-depth, you will have to pay for some premium features. If weight loss and healthy eating habits are your goals, then check this one out.

Free - Download now

Lose It — Calorie Counter

MyFitnessPal isn't the only option when it comes to calorie counting on your Apple Watch, Lose It! is a fantastic way to keep track of everything you put in your body.

Specifically designed to help you reach your goal weight, Lose It! will give you a calorie limit per day and let you know how you're doing throughout the day. You can scan in barcodes of packaged food, search for food from its large database, or even select restaurants nearby and scan their menu.

The Lose It! app on your Apple Watch will also have the most crucial information on your wrist. You can easily see how many calories you have left for the day, what your macro intakes are, and how you're trending for the week.

The app is free to download, but you can upgrade to a premium version that can track water intake, sleep, and a ton of other things for a subscription fee each month.

Free - Download Now

Carrot Fit

Losing weight is all about two things; watching what you put in your body (calories) and making an effort to get calories out. I always think if you're going to workout hard, why not make it as fun as possible and Carrot Fit does just that.

Carrot Fit is the hilarious fitness app that doesn't care about your damn feelings. It knows two things: you're out of shape, and it's going to get you into shape — whether you like it or not. You'll be threatened, inspired, ridiculed, and bribed into becoming the fittest you can be.

Carrot Fit is perfect for folks who just think they don't have enough time to work out, with its "7 Minutes in Hell Workout," which condenses a big workout program into a 7-minute barn burner that's riddled with pop culture references and sardonic humor. It's a routine that can be performed anywhere, with no equipment, so Carrot Fit won't take any excuses. If you work out hard enough and appease Carrot, she'll reward you with app upgrades, cat facts, and more funny incentives. Carrot Fit syncs with the Health app, so you'll be able to keep track of all of your weight data wherever you go.

If you need some motivation or you need to have your ass whipped into shape by a sarcastic AI, then Carrot Fit is for you.

Streaks

Streaks is an app for tracking consecutive tasks—whether it's walking the dog, doing yoga, standing for a certain amount of the day, or more. It even integrates with the Apple Watch and the Health app to track certain tasks automatically. Not only can you keep on top of your streaks with Siri, but the app's complication is surprisingly useful. White dots mean you've completed your task for the day; gray dots nag you to finish on up.

While Streaks is not a dedicated weight loss app, it's really good and helping people who struggle with a routine to maintain one. Whether you need reminders to go to the gym, drink more water, or log your last meal, Streaks can not only help you form a habit but make it a fun.

Gymaholic

If you're a novice at working out, you may want a great tool you can use at the gym to improve your training and help keep you safe, Gymaholic is the perfect app for you.

Gymaholic employs augmented reality (AR) to show you how to perform various strength training exercises to help you execute proper form and sculpt those guns. When you look at your Apple Watch through your iPhone's camera, you'll see a little 3D-animated dude doing the exercise in question, so you can watch and learn.

Gymaholic is also great for tracking all the other metrics that go along with physical fitness, like heart rate, calories burned, how much weight you lifted, and much more. If you want to keep track of your strength and its effect on your progress, Gymaholic is the best app for you.

Free - Download now

Which apps do you recommend for losing weight?

Let us know in the comments below!