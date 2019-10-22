Best Weighted Blankets iMore 2019
Are you stressed out? Struggling to get some quality or sound sleep every time you jump in bed? A weighted blanket might be what you need to get through the night. These blankets have multiple benefits. They help invididuals with autism, alleviate anxiety in adults, and provide comfort for restless leg syndrome. An option with a wide range of flexible options and an attractive design, the Quility Premium Weighted Blanket sets itself apart as the best pick overall.
- Best Overall: Quility Premium Blanket
- Best Value: YnM Weighted Blanket
- Best Organic Cotton: Luna Weighted Blanket
- Best Gift Idea: Amy Garden Adult Blanket
- Enhanced Therapeutic Benefits: Degrees of Comfort Weighted Blanket
- Best from Experts: ZonLi Premium Cotton Blanket
Best Overall: Quility Premium Blanket
While a large number of weighted blankets' sizes don't go beyond 72 inches long, Quility blankets push the limits up to 86 inches by 92 inches. The additional inches make it easy for people of all heights to keep their bodies fully covered in their sleep, without compromising on quality. Plus, it's fairly priced considering the size and weight.
The internal glass beads are an excellent feature that give an edge, since many people find these beads much quieter than the typical plastic pellets. The glass beads also allow for a more even spread, which keeps your body fully covered and warm at night. The fabric is breathable, and the blanket itself is very easy to maintain. That solidfies it as our overall pick.
Pros:
- Competitively priced
- Removable covers available
- Very breathable
- Easy to use and maintain
Cons:
- May be heavy for kids to pick up
Best Overall
Quility Premium Blanket
Quility tranquility
The comfort of Quility blankets is as good as a hug. Be it day or night; you are guaranteed calm and comfort.
Best Value: YnM Weighted Blanket
Being warm and snug may be what you're thinking about whenever you're shopping for a new bed cover. If this resonates with you, a YnM Weighted Blanket is something you should think about. This cover is built in seven tiers which provides more than enough warmth.
The blanket also comprises pure all-natural cotton fabric, giving it a smooth, natural feel. Each layer is packed with fiberfill and glass beads to ensure the whole blanket stays dense and heavy. This blanket is an excellent option for anyone allergy-sensitive, as the fillings used in the layers of this cover are hypoallergenic and lack any harmful materials. The only downside is that it doesn't have a removable duvet cover. If you can get past that, this cozy blanket is perfect for helping you feel cozy and secure.
Pros:
- Machine washable
- Enhanced durability
- Made of high-quality and eco-friendly cotton -Allows for a more even spread and weight distribution
Cons:
- Lacks a removable duvet cover
Best Value
YnM Weighted Blanket
Self-soothing
YnM blankets help you get relaxing and soothing sleep by imitating a gentle cuddle.
Best Organic Cotton: Luna Weighted Blanket
Sleep deprivation and fatigue can bring about substantial health complications, especially when a person is dealing with depression or hypertension. Weighted blankets could be a great option for such people due to the enormous health benefits they possess, and the Luna Weighted Blanket is a perfect option. This cozy cover rises to the occasion as it's made of 100 percent natural cotton.
This makes it easy for your body to relax and helps you fall asleep within a short time. Although this blanket may feel heavy, it doesn't cause overheating as the blanket's cotton material is quite breathable.
The cover also comes with glass beads to spread evenly over your body. It's both hypoallergenic and non-toxic, making it an excellent pick for anyone who suffers with material sensitivity, and each one has eight loops within to ensure your blanket stays in great shape all the time.
Pros:
- Made of high-quality, pure cotton material
- Machine washable
- Very durable
- Uses modern sewing techniques for a more even weight distribution
Cons:
- It may take a long time to dry after washing
Best Organic Cotton
Luna Weighted Blanket
Smart Ddsign
The glass beads are sown between the threads so that they don't sink to one corner of the blanket, for uniform weight distribution
Best Gift Idea: Amy Garden Adult Blanket
Do you occasionally find yourself stuck when buying gifts for holidays or special occasions? Many people struggle to find the perfect gift. A weighted cover, like the Amy Garden, can make things easy for you and maybe a great way to impress your loved one. This blanket consists of seven layers, and each layer is packed with fiber fillings for maximum comfort.
The Amy Garden Adult Blanket is filled with glass beads that evenly distribute across the body for maximum coverage and comfort. The glass beads also don't leak; everything sticks in place, which makes the blanket last longer than usual. Also, the sewing technique used enhances the aesthetic appeal and overall beauty of the blanket, taking this gift to a whole new level.
Pros:
- Made of 100 percent pure cotton material
- Easy to clean, fast-drying outer cover
- Seven layers design enhances durability and effectiveness
- An excellent option for highly irritable people
Cons:
- Additional charge for an outer cover
Best Gift Idea
Amy Garden Adult Blanket
Colorful comfort
The blanket comes a range of different colors, to match anyone's personal style!
Enhanced Therapeutic Benefits: Degrees of Comfort Weighted Blanket
Most cases of sleep deprivation can be solved through sleep stimulation. This activity helps a person who has insomnia to gradually fall asleep with much ease within the shortest time possible. Degrees of Comfort blanket seeks to unravel this secret and ensure sleeplessness problems are dealt with for good.
In addition to Nano-ceramic beads, this bed cover is also available in many different sizes to ensure there's something in store for everyone. This blanket is made of high-quality fabric, and it's a great option for people with sensitive skin.
Pros:
- Best bang for the buck
- CoolMax technology material and fleece material for any weather.
- Comfortable Nanoceramic beads for highly sensitive people
Cons:
- Pricey
Enhanced Therapeutic Benefits
Degrees of Comfort Weighted Blanket
Sleep therapy
Two duvet covers; One with fleece material for winter and the other with CoolMax Microfiber technology for hot nights.
Best from Experts: ZonLi Premium Cotton Blanket
To improve sleeping cycles during the night, sleeper experts beliebe it's essential for a person to purchase a bed cover that's the right size and weight for their body. ZonLi weighted blanket was built with this data in mind, and that's why it comes in 10 varying sizes to ensure there's a blanket to fit everyone.
Made of nothing else but 100 percent pure cotton fabric, you can tell why many consumers go crazy over this specific blanket. Besides, what's not to like?! The blanket's cotton contains a breathable material, which helps keep your body cool, especially on a rather hot or warm night. The blanket also has glass beads within, which allow for even weight distribution. The Zonli Premium Cotton Blanket is a fantastic option for anyone with sensory sensitivities. Plus, it's hypoallergenic and doesn't contain any harmful materials.
Pros:
- Very durable and high quality
- Comes in different colors and sizes
- Has a breathable cotton material
- Glass beads allow for a more even weight distribution
Cons:
- Blanket may cause overheating
Best from Experts
ZonLi Premium Cotton Blanket
Professional design
The blanket is sewn with a layer of non-glue padding and glass beads, two layers of microfiber, and two layers of natural fabric
Bottom line
Nothing makes a person happier than sliding into a cozy bed outfitted with smooth sheets and a cozy comforter when they go to sleep. For someone who wants to maximize the comfort and to enjoy some quality sleep in, a weighted blanket could be the answer. Weighted blankets are known to improve sleep quality, alleviate insomnia and anxiety, and maximize your body's comfort in bed.
The Quility Premium Weighted Blanket comes out on top. It is large to help keep your body fully covered and warm throughout the night. It also provides your body with other essential therapeutic benefits, enabling you to achieve a much quieter, calmer, and better sleep. The blanket also comes in different sizes to suit different users, and it's easy to find one that meets your specific needs and budget. After all, you also lead a healthy life every day!
Credits — The team that worked on this guide
Grace Monene I am a bona fide sleeper. I could move to Spain just for the Siesta tradition.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These Fitbit trackers have a masculine touch
Men like to exercise a certain way (just as women do) and there may be certain aspects of fitness that men like to track more than others. If you're looking for a Fitbit or looking for one to buy your guy, then these are your best choices!
Style your Fitbit HR with a classy leather band
Picking out a Fitbit that fits your lifestyle can be tricky, but choosing a leather band to go along with it can be even trickier...
Get more comfortable on a flight with a great footrest for plane travel
A good foot rest can help make airplane travel more comfortable.