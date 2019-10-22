Best Weighted Blankets iMore 2019

Are you stressed out? Struggling to get some quality or sound sleep every time you jump in bed? A weighted blanket might be what you need to get through the night. These blankets have multiple benefits. They help invididuals with autism, alleviate anxiety in adults, and provide comfort for restless leg syndrome. An option with a wide range of flexible options and an attractive design, the Quility Premium Weighted Blanket sets itself apart as the best pick overall.

While a large number of weighted blankets' sizes don't go beyond 72 inches long, Quility blankets push the limits up to 86 inches by 92 inches. The additional inches make it easy for people of all heights to keep their bodies fully covered in their sleep, without compromising on quality. Plus, it's fairly priced considering the size and weight. The internal glass beads are an excellent feature that give an edge, since many people find these beads much quieter than the typical plastic pellets. The glass beads also allow for a more even spread, which keeps your body fully covered and warm at night. The fabric is breathable, and the blanket itself is very easy to maintain. That solidfies it as our overall pick. Pros: Competitively priced

Removable covers available

Very breathable

Easy to use and maintain Cons: May be heavy for kids to pick up

Best Overall Quility Premium Blanket Quility tranquility The comfort of Quility blankets is as good as a hug. Be it day or night; you are guaranteed calm and comfort. $110 from Amazon

Best Value: YnM Weighted Blanket

Being warm and snug may be what you're thinking about whenever you're shopping for a new bed cover. If this resonates with you, a YnM Weighted Blanket is something you should think about. This cover is built in seven tiers which provides more than enough warmth. The blanket also comprises pure all-natural cotton fabric, giving it a smooth, natural feel. Each layer is packed with fiberfill and glass beads to ensure the whole blanket stays dense and heavy. This blanket is an excellent option for anyone allergy-sensitive, as the fillings used in the layers of this cover are hypoallergenic and lack any harmful materials. The only downside is that it doesn't have a removable duvet cover. If you can get past that, this cozy blanket is perfect for helping you feel cozy and secure. Pros: Machine washable

Enhanced durability

Made of high-quality and eco-friendly cotton -Allows for a more even spread and weight distribution Cons: Lacks a removable duvet cover

Best Value YnM Weighted Blanket Self-soothing YnM blankets help you get relaxing and soothing sleep by imitating a gentle cuddle. $65 from Amazon

Best Organic Cotton: Luna Weighted Blanket

Sleep deprivation and fatigue can bring about substantial health complications, especially when a person is dealing with depression or hypertension. Weighted blankets could be a great option for such people due to the enormous health benefits they possess, and the Luna Weighted Blanket is a perfect option. This cozy cover rises to the occasion as it's made of 100 percent natural cotton. This makes it easy for your body to relax and helps you fall asleep within a short time. Although this blanket may feel heavy, it doesn't cause overheating as the blanket's cotton material is quite breathable. The cover also comes with glass beads to spread evenly over your body. It's both hypoallergenic and non-toxic, making it an excellent pick for anyone who suffers with material sensitivity, and each one has eight loops within to ensure your blanket stays in great shape all the time. Pros: Made of high-quality, pure cotton material

Machine washable

Very durable

Uses modern sewing techniques for a more even weight distribution Cons: It may take a long time to dry after washing

Best Organic Cotton Luna Weighted Blanket Smart Ddsign The glass beads are sown between the threads so that they don't sink to one corner of the blanket, for uniform weight distribution $63 from Amazon

Best Gift Idea: Amy Garden Adult Blanket

Do you occasionally find yourself stuck when buying gifts for holidays or special occasions? Many people struggle to find the perfect gift. A weighted cover, like the Amy Garden, can make things easy for you and maybe a great way to impress your loved one. This blanket consists of seven layers, and each layer is packed with fiber fillings for maximum comfort. The Amy Garden Adult Blanket is filled with glass beads that evenly distribute across the body for maximum coverage and comfort. The glass beads also don't leak; everything sticks in place, which makes the blanket last longer than usual. Also, the sewing technique used enhances the aesthetic appeal and overall beauty of the blanket, taking this gift to a whole new level. Pros: Made of 100 percent pure cotton material

Easy to clean, fast-drying outer cover

Seven layers design enhances durability and effectiveness

An excellent option for highly irritable people Cons: Additional charge for an outer cover

Best Gift Idea Amy Garden Adult Blanket Colorful comfort The blanket comes a range of different colors, to match anyone's personal style! $50 from Amazon

Enhanced Therapeutic Benefits: Degrees of Comfort Weighted Blanket

Most cases of sleep deprivation can be solved through sleep stimulation. This activity helps a person who has insomnia to gradually fall asleep with much ease within the shortest time possible. Degrees of Comfort blanket seeks to unravel this secret and ensure sleeplessness problems are dealt with for good. In addition to Nano-ceramic beads, this bed cover is also available in many different sizes to ensure there's something in store for everyone. This blanket is made of high-quality fabric, and it's a great option for people with sensitive skin. Pros: Best bang for the buck

CoolMax technology material and fleece material for any weather.

Comfortable Nanoceramic beads for highly sensitive people Cons: Pricey

Enhanced Therapeutic Benefits Degrees of Comfort Weighted Blanket Sleep therapy Two duvet covers; One with fleece material for winter and the other with CoolMax Microfiber technology for hot nights. $120 from Amazon

Best from Experts: ZonLi Premium Cotton Blanket

To improve sleeping cycles during the night, sleeper experts beliebe it's essential for a person to purchase a bed cover that's the right size and weight for their body. ZonLi weighted blanket was built with this data in mind, and that's why it comes in 10 varying sizes to ensure there's a blanket to fit everyone. Made of nothing else but 100 percent pure cotton fabric, you can tell why many consumers go crazy over this specific blanket. Besides, what's not to like?! The blanket's cotton contains a breathable material, which helps keep your body cool, especially on a rather hot or warm night. The blanket also has glass beads within, which allow for even weight distribution. The Zonli Premium Cotton Blanket is a fantastic option for anyone with sensory sensitivities. Plus, it's hypoallergenic and doesn't contain any harmful materials. Pros: Very durable and high quality

Comes in different colors and sizes

Has a breathable cotton material

Glass beads allow for a more even weight distribution Cons: Blanket may cause overheating