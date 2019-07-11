Best Western Digital External Hard Drives iMore 2019

External hard drives are an essential tool for making your cyber life much easier. However, with so many different types on the market, it's hard to know which external hard drive is right for you. Whether you're looking to store important files for your business, or just free up storage for your gaming addiction, we recommend the WD My Passport Wireless Pro with its amazing battery life and compact size. Here's the best Western Digital external high drive available.

Best Overall: WD My Passport Wireless Pro

The WD My Passport Wireless Pro is a wireless portable hard drive that is near perfect for photographers, videographers, gamers, and anyone who is looking to store and edit media files on-the-go. The My Passport Wireless Pro has 4K streaming over 802.11ac Wi-Fi capabilities. In other words, it delivers high-speed performance. The Wi-Fi feature also gives you the option to make quick edits to your media files through your smartphone, tablet, or laptop. Through Wi-Fi, you can offload, edit, and stream your high definition media files to your phone, any computer or tablet that is a PC or MAC, and even to your Smart TV. If these aren't options for you, feel free to take advantage of the compatible My Cloud mobile app. If your job or passion requires you to be away from the office for many hours of the day, then this hard drive may be the perfect choice as it comes with a built-in 6400 mAh power bank, which means that it offers an all-day battery life: 10 hours to be exact. The My Passport Wireless Pro comes prepared with an available port to charge other devices, such as your cellphone, as well. Measuring at 126mm by 126mm by 22mm (HLW), the My Passport Wireless Pro is nice and compact. It is small and easy to carry while still offering many integrated features. The My Passport Wireless Pro is available in different capacities ranging from 1TB to 4TB, and the cost varies depending on the capacity. Pros: Huge amount of battery

Charges other devices as well

Small and compact Cons: A little on the expensive side

Best Overall WD My Passport Wireless Pro Great for photographers and gamers Perfect for those who have tons of files and need access to them throughout the day $280 from Amazon

Best Value: WD My Book

The WD My Book is a highly trusted desktop external hard drive that is designed to store a vast number of multimedia files, including photographs, videos, music, documents, and more. WD My Book is equipped with password protection and can be paired with Apple Time Machine or WD Backup to keep your files extra safe. If you are looking for an inexpensive way to store all of the videos and games you download daily, then this may be the right hard drive for you. It easily transfers files up to 5 Gb/s at a rapid USB 3.0 speeds. The WD My Book can store millions of photos, and thousands of hours of videos, so you won't have to worry about deleting or updating your files for a while! The WD Backup storage software allows you to schedule automatic backups so you can ensure that your files are safe and saved. Measuring at 6.7 by 1.9 by 5.5 inches (HWD) and weighing at 2.02 pounds, this hard drive is designed to sit on your desktop rather than be carried around for on-the-go access. It also needs its own power adapter to function. This hard drive comes with a USB 3.0 cable, AC adapter, WD Backup, WD Security and WD Drive Utilities software as well as a Quick Install guide. It is compatible with both Windows and Mac. Pros: Has a decent amount of storage space

Has a 2-3-year warranty Cons: Not compact enough to carry in your pocket

Requires an external power adapter

Best Value WD My Book Compact outside. Powerful inside. Store massive amounts of files and documents with this desktop hard drive $145 from Amazon

Best Versatility: WD Elements Desktop

The WD Elements Desktop external hard drive offers an abundance of storage space ranging from 2TB to 10TB. This hard drive is extremely versatile as it is compatible with game consoles, PCs, and laptops. If you're a gamer who is looking for extra space on your console, or someone who's PC is slowing down due to a full hard drive, then the WD Elements Desktop is for you. Instead of deleting files, plug the WD Elements Desktop external hard drive into your device and start transferring files. It is as easy as that. Once you unpack the Elements Desktop from its box, plug it in, and it's ready for use. Its high capacity storage makes for fast data transfers, so you won't be sitting there all day waiting for your files to move and your devices to return to their optimal functioning capacity. Measuring at 48mm by 135mm by 165.8 mm (WLH), the Elements Desktop does not make the best hard drive to carry around while you work offsite; however, it is made to be extremely durable. It has built-in shock tolerance as well as a long-term reliability guarantee. Also, the drive itself is kept protected inside of a durable enclosure for extra precaution. You won't have to worry about the Elements Desktop breaking by tipping over or accidentally falling off of your desk. With that said, the Elements Desktop does not offer any other security features such as a passcode or protective software. Pros: Low cost

Great amount of storage

Compatible with game consoles and computers

Durable Cons: No security features

Not compact

Best Versatility WD Elements Desktop Durable desktop hard drive. This hard drive is extremely durable and compatible with multiple game consoles and computers. $133 from Amazon