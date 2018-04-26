Best overall: Linksys EA9500 Max Stream
The Linksys EA9500 Max Stream (about $325) has just about everything you want from a router. You get three bands of Wi-Fi, 4 x 4 MU-MIMO, and a ton of ports to connect your wired devices. A 2.4GHz band with speeds up to 1,000Mbps is perfect for older devices, and two 5GHz bands at up to 2,166Mbps support 4K streaming and seamless online gaming. Toss in some extra features, like device prioritization and parental controls, and you have a strong multipurpose router.
Bottom line: The best router out there now is the Linksys EA9500.
One more thing: Add a Linksys Max Stream range extender for those especially large offices or homes.
Why the Linksys EA9500 Max Stream is the best
A large house or office full of devices requires a heavy-duty router, especially when you figure in gamers, 4K streamers, and those who still want a wired connection. The Linksys EA9500 has two 5GHz bands with speeds up to 2,166Mbps, as well a third 2.4GHz band with speeds up to 1,000Mbps. Each band has four simultaneous streams to help maintain speeds across multiple connections.
The router's 4 x 4 multi-user, multiple input, multiple output (MU-MIMO) capability allows for constant streams of data to up to four of your capable devices, rather than the usual method of rotating data delivery. This is especially important for gamers and anyone looking to stream high-bandwidth video.
Eight Ethernet ports on the back of the router ensure you'll have no problem connecting all your wired devices, and eight antennas broadcast a strong signal throughout your home or office. For a powerful router that can handle pretty much anything you throw at it, definitely give this one a thought.
Runner-up: NETGEAR Nighthawk X8
The NETGEAR Nighthawk X8 (about $250) has three Wi-Fi bands — one 2.4Ghz at 1,000Mbps and two 5GHz at 2,166Mbps — to best deliver the internet to all your devices. Each band has four data streams available, and the router will automatically assign devices to the best band to maximize speed. 4 x 4 MU-MIMO capability ensures data is received as efficiently as possible, and the six Ethernet ports on the back allow plenty of wired connections.
Bottom-line: For an amazing router for less money, the NETGEAR Nighthawk X8 is your go-to choice.
One more thing: If you love the Nighthawk line of routers but don't need quite as much Wi-Fi as the X8 delivers, the Nighthawk X6 is also a great choice.
Best budget: TP-Link Archer C7
Many people don't need a router as powerful or expensive as the Nighthawk X8. Enter the TP-Link Archer C7. It has two Wi-Fi bands — one 2.4GHz at 450Mbps for 802.11a/b/g/n devices and one 5GHz at 1,300Mbps for 802.11ac devices — to better connect all your laptops, phones, and consoles. Two USB ports on the back of the router allow you to connect external storage for media sharing across all devices in your home. This router has plenty of bandwidth for streaming movies, sharing files, and playing games — it starts at only about $79.
Bottom-line: For a fantastic router that costs under $100, check out the TP-Link Archer C7.
One more thing: Manually change bandwidth priority for lag-free gaming and smooth video streaming.
Best for Mesh: Linksys Velop
The Linksys Velop Tri-band Whole Home Wi-Fi Mesh System (about $338 is a next-generation mesh-style router. If you're not familiar with mesh routers, they use multiple access points to provide fast, reliable coverage for larger, more irregular, and more challenging environments. Velop isn't as cheap as Google or as small and pretty as eero, but it's combination of performance and features makes it not only Amazon's choice, but Apple's choice for mesh routers.
Bottom line: The best mesh router for homes or businesses where traditional routers haven't provided full coverage or demanded far too much complexity.
One more thing: Check out Android Central's review for more information on what makes the Linksys Velop so great.
Best range: NETGEAR R7000P Nighthawk
The NETGEAR R7000P Nighthawk (about $185) is the updated version of the R7000, now offering slightly higher speeds in its 5GHz band and a bit better range. The 2.4GHz band offers speeds up to 600Mbps for 802.11a/b/g/n devices, and the 5GHz band offers speeds up to 1,625Mbps for 802.11ac devices. Bandwidth is automatically prioritized to deliver lag-free gaming and video streaming, and four Ethernet ports provide access for plenty of wired connections. If it's range you want without having to spend a fortune, this is the router for you.
Bottom line: For the most range for the cheapest price, check out the NETGEAR R7000P Nighthawk.
One more thing: The R7000 is still available for about $150 for anyone on a tight budget.
Best Features: ASUS RT-AC3200
The ASUS RT-AC3200 (about $205) has very good range, even with the 5GHz band, but it's really all the extra monitoring features available through the ASUSWRT interface and app that sets it apart. You're looking at 600Mbps speeds on the single 2.4GHz band and 1,300Mbps speeds on each 5GHz band for blazing transfer, and devices will be automatically assigned to the correct band for maximum performance. Six antennas help with that long range, and four Ethernet ports allow you to connect your wired devices.
Bottom line: If you love being able to tweak every little thing about your router, give the ASUS RT-AC3200 a look.
One more thing: Beamforming helps a strong Wi-Fi signal reach all of your devices, no matter where they're located in your home.
Conclusion
The best overall router right now is the Linksys EA9500 Max Stream, but the NETGEAR Nighthawk X8 is a close second. A great budget option is the TP-Link Archer C7, gamers will want to check out the Linksys WRT32X, and a relatively cheap router with excellent range is the NETGEAR R7000P Nighthawk. If you want a router with a robust user interface and in-depth app, check out the ASUS RT-AC3200.
