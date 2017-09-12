The iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X all support the Qi standard wireless charging. That means preexisting chargers work with iPhone right away!

Apple's latest line of iPhone is easier to charge than any previous Apple device ever. That's because they support the Qi standard of wireless charging. The Qi standard has been around for a while now, so companies have been perfecting their products, which is great for iPhone 8 or iPhone X owners that have never had the luxury of wireless charging before. Here are the best Qi standard wireless charging pads you can get for the iPhone right now.

Mophie Wireless charging base

Apple called out Mophie when it first announced that the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X would support Qi wireless charging technology. Right now, the charging base, designed specifically for Apple's newest iPhones, is not available for sale. You can, however, sign up for notifications and be the first on your block to get one.

Belkin Boost Up wireless charging pad

Apple also called out Belkin when it first announced that the iPhone 8, iPhone 8, Plus, and iPhone X would support wireless charging. The Boost Up is Belkin's flagship Qi standard wireless charging pad. It pushes out up to 15 watts of power and has a grippy surface so your iPhone is less likely to slip and fall. It's powerful enough to go through most cases and high quality enough to be spotlighted by Apple. It's available now for about $60.

Spigen Qi Wireless Charging Stand

Spigen has a wireless charger that's been impressing Samsung fans for a long time now. This particular stand has an interesting look in that it's not a pad, but a stand. So, you can position your iPhone in the perfect spot for watching movies while it charges wirelessly (I just got goosebumps writing that sentence). It uses a three-coil system so you can have your iPhone right side up or upside down and it'll still charge. You can pick one up for about $26.

Aukey Wireless Charging Pad

The Aukey charging pad is a cute little disc. I love how simple it looks. It's thin, unassuming, and looks like it could double as a drink coaster (though, I wouldn't recommend putting your hot coffee on it). I also like that it comes in black or white. Maybe we don't want all of our accessories to be so goth, amIright? Because it has a smooth surface, experienced users recommend being extra careful that you don't accidentally let your iPhone slip off the surface. It's the least expensive charging pad on this list at only $15.

Satechi fast wireless charger

So far, the Satechi wireless charging pad is my favorite, in terms of looks. It's simplistic, but adds just the right amount of sophistication. It has a brushed aluminum ring around the edge and comes in, get this, silver, gold, space gray, and rose gold. It's like Satechi made this charger specifically for the iPhone before Apple even knew it was going to make the iPhone wirelessly chargeable. It's also fairly inexpensive. All models except the space gray version cost just $15. The space gray model will set you back about $25.

Your favorite?

Do you already know of a Qi supported wireless charging pad that works with the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X? We'd love to know what your favorite is and why you chose it.