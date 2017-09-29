It's been eight years since wireless charging first came to smartphones with the Palm Pre, but it took Apple building it into the new iPhone 8 and iPhone X to make it matter to the mainstream. That's no snarky jab at Apple or its customers; in fact the iPhone's newfound embrace of wireless charging is reason to celebrate for all those who've ever known the joy of cutting the (charging) cord!

That's because wireless charging is about to return to the scene in a big way – and this time, there's no pesky standards war to get in the way of progress. I'm MrMobile and here's everything you need to know if you're treating your smartphones to a wireless charger in 2017.

Featured Products