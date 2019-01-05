When fitness trackers first hit the market, they were honestly a little bland. Most of them came with black bands and there weren't a whole lot of ways you could customize them or snazz them up. Thankfully, we live in a world where Amazon exists which has quite literally opened up a whole new world of options for customizing your gear. The Fitbit Charge 3 is a great fitness tracker and if you got one over the holidays you might be looking for a way to customize it a little. We've got you covered.
Comfortable and breathable
Qibox Sport Band for Fitbit Charge 3
The Nike watch bands for the Apple Watch are some of my favorite watch bands and now you can get the same comfort and breathability for the Fitbit Charge 3. These bands from Qibox sport the same tri-hole design (trademark me), have the same button clasp, and come in several different colors. This is a great option.
The same but different
Deker Silicone Band for Fitbit Charge 3
These bands from Deker are similar to the Qibox bands but they have a few more holes and keep the more traditional buckle for those who appreciate a more traditional setup. They also come in several color options.
Pragmatic and practical
Wepro Silicone Bands for Fitbit Charge 3
Sometimes you just want something simple and practical and that's exactly what you get here. They fit you're Fitbit Charge 3 perfectly and come in packs of three so you can get just what you need.
Best value
KingAcc Silicone Band 10 Pack
If you're someone who likes options, these bands are for you. They come in packs of 10 with a great assortment of colors to make sure you've always got something new to wear for your workout.
Puppies
Allbingo Silicone Bands for Fitbit Charge 3
Who doesn't love puppies? Allbingo has a few different unique designs but let's be honest, puppy paws for the win.
For the fashion forward
Besde Silicone Bands for Fitbit Charge 3
Some of us have a little more fashion courage than others and if that's you, these bands from Besde are worth a look. It's got some pretty interesting designs that are sure to make a statement.
Customizing my gear is one of my favorite things to do because it makes it so much more personal. Instead of being simply a gadget, it becomes a part of my everyday life which is exactly how technology is supposed to work. I'm a huge fan of the Nike Apple Watch bands so my favorite on this list is the Qibox Sport Band but you can't really go wrong with anything on this list.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.