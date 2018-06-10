Rekindle your love of Fallout Shelter on a whole new device ... the Switch!

Fans of Fallout Shelter for iPhone can now spread the love a little bit further. The adorable little simulation game is available starting tonight on Nintendo Switch!

In celebration of the game's three-year anniversary, Fallout Shelter is joining the world of Sony with a launch on PlayStation 4 later this year. It's rolling out across, however, Switch right now.

You can play the game using familiar touch screen controls, or use your Joy-Con controllers for a new experience.

It's available in the Nintendo Switch eShop. If you don't see it right now, it should be there sometime tonight.