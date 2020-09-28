What you need to know
- Apple has announced a new documentary on the artist.
- The film will follow the artist's career and upbringing.
- "Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry" will premiere in theaters and Apple TV+ in February 2021.
In a press release on the Apple TV+ Newsroom website, Apple announced that it will be premiering a documentary on Billie Eilish on Apple TV+ next year. "Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry" is directed by R.J. Cutler and will debut in both theaters and Apple's streaming service in February 2021.
Apple and Billie Eilish today announced that the highly anticipated documentary feature film, "Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry," directed by award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler ("Belushi," "The September Issue," "The War Room"), will premiere in theaters and on Apple TV+ in February 2021. The documentary is from Apple Original Films, in association with Interscope Films, Darkroom, This Machine and Lighthouse Management & Media.
Eilish's debut album, "WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?", won Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album at the 62nd Grammy Awards. The documentary, while still shadowed in secrecy, will most likely follow the artist's career as well as her childhood.
Darkroom/Interscope Records artist Billie Eilish released her groundbreaking debut album "WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?" in 2019 and won Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at this year's 62nd Grammy Awards in January, followed by her rousing performance of The Beatles' "Yesterday" at the 92nd Oscars. This year also saw 18-year-old Eilish release her internationally hailed official James Bond theme song, "No Time To Die," for the forthcoming MGM/Eon Productions James Bond motion picture.
Eilish was also featured in Apple Music's "Worldwide" ad back in August. Check out the trailer for "Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry" below:
