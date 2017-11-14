There are a ton of great Mac apps available that do a wide variety of tasks from recording FaceTime calls to converting your video, but they can get pricey.

Whether you are a new or experienced Mac user, odds are that you haven't already purchased all the software that you want or need because of the costs associated with it, but that's about to change.

Right now you can pick up 8 pieces of great software at a huge discount with this great Black Friday Mac Bundle. You'll only pay $39.99 for these apps that would normally cost you just shy of $500. With titles like Art Text 3, Stylizer 7, PDF Expert 2.2 and more, you won't want to miss out on this.

The apps you'll get include:

PDF Expert 2.2 for Mac

Roxio Toast 16 Titanium

Default Folder X 5

WALTR 2 for Mac

Stylizer 7

Art Text 3

MacReviver

Flux 7

You won't be paying anywhere near full price for these if you act quick though. This awesome bundle saves you 94%, which drops the price down to just $39.99. For eight great Mac apps, that is quite a steal. From converting your video to editing it, modifying PDFs and much more, there is software here for just about everyone. If you've been looking to pick up any of these on their own, you will want to grab this bundle to get a bunch of extra stuff along with it.