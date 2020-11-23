Despite being Apple's latest top-end iPad, the 2020 iPad Pro is already seeing some huge discounts ahead of Black Friday. Various styles and configurations are discounted as low as $730 with as much as $150 off some of the higher-end models.
With so many new all-time low prices across the board, there's lot sort through so we've done the hard work for you and listed all of the best discounts below. Don't miss these deals.
Black Friday iPad Pro 2020 Sales
11-inch
- 128GB, Space Gray - $729.99 (Was $799)
- 128GB, Space Gray, Cellular - $879.99 (Was $949)
- 256GB, Silver - $799.99 (Was $899)
- 256GB, Space Gray - $799.99 (Was $899)
- 256GB, Silver, Cellular - $949.99 (Was $1,049)
- 512GB, Space Gray - $999.99 (Was $1,099)
- 512GB, Space Gray, Cellular - $1,149.99 (Was $1,249)
- 512GB, Silver, Cellular - $1,149.99 (Was $1,249)
- 1TB, Silver - $1,199 (Was $1,299)
- 1TB, Space Gray - $1,199 (Was $1,299)
- 1TB, Space Gray, Cellular - $1,299.99 (Was $1,449)
12.9-inch
- 128GB, Silver - $899.99 (Was $999)
- 128GB, Space Gray - $899.99 (Was $999)
- 256GB, Silver - $999 (Was $1,099)
- 256GB, Space Gray - $999 (Was $1,099)
- 256GB, Silver, Cellular - $1,149.99 (Was $1,249)
- 256GB, Space Gray, Cellular - $1,149.99 (Was $1,249)
- 512GB, Silver - $1,149.99 (Was $1,299)
- 512GB, Space Gray - $1,149.99 (Was $1,299)
- 512GB, Silver, Cellular - $1,299.99 (Was $1,449)
- 1TB, Silver - $1,449 (Was $1,499)
- 1TB, Silver, Cellular - $1,499 (Was $1,649)
Apple iPad Pro 2020
The above is a selection of the best iPad Pro deals on offer for Black Friday, though there are many other models also on sale with smaller discounts. Be sure to check out the full list over at Amazon and see if your preferred option has a price cut.
These are certainly the best iPad deals we've seen so far. If the 2020 iPad Pro is not for you, though, there are a few great deals to be had on other iPad models:
- iPad Pro 2018 - Up to $430 off
- iPad Air 10.5-inch - Up to $100 off
- iPad mini - $379 (Was $399)
