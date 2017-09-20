The Blue Satellite Headphones don't just stand out thanks to their striking looks. With an onboard analog amplifier, dual drivers per earcup, and one of the most well-known brand names in audio, the Blue Satellite should have been a shoe-in for first place in my ever-rotating selection of bluetooth headphones.

But after a month of using them in the real world, I can't bring myself to like them nearly as much as Daniel Bader did when he reviewed the Satellite this summer. Maybe that's because I'm not really an audiophile – or maybe it's because I think $399 is a steep price for a headset that doesn't even give you the courtesy of a warning beep before its battery dies. As usual, the truth is probably somewhere in between. Dive into my Blue Satellite review video for the full story!

Featured Products