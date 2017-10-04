Do you have a new MacBook with zero ports? Are you sick of carrying, like, a hundred adaptors and your power cords, AirPods and all your other tech accessories? Caddysack may be the solution you're looking for.

Twelve South's new BookBook Caddysack is a compact case meant for carrying all your adaptors, dongles and accessories in an organized, tangle-free way. Its inside features multiple velcro and elastic bands and pockets in various sizes as well as a super soft black and gray tweed lining. The outside is made of classy-looking top quality leather, and has a rigid spine and reinforced corners to keep your belongings secure. Best of all, once zipped, the case resembles a book that you can then stow on a shelf or in a drawer without it seeming sloppy or out of place.

CaddySack's Specs

Category Features Height 8 inches (204 mm) Width 5.7 inches (145 mm) Depth 1.6 inches (41 mm) Weight 7.4 ounces (.21 kg)

CaddySack is priced at $49.99. It's also the latest member of Twelve South's BookBook line of discreet storage solutions, so if you're in need, you can also get matching MacBook Cases, iPhone cases, or iPad cases.

