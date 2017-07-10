Running a successful website takes a lot of work, and there are many angles that must be covered. One important aspect is search engine optimization (SEO), but learning the ins and outs takes a lot of time and usually costs a decent chunk of change.

Send your website to the top of search results with Webtexttool Personal Plus! Learn more

What you need is a tool that can handle SEO on its own, and ultimately boost readership on your site. Sounds too good to be true, doesn't it?

Right now, iMore Digital Offers has a deal on a lifetime subscription to Webtexttool Personal Plus, which analyzes the data of all users contributing to a website and provide SEO optimization tips in real time. Instead of paying the regular price of $986, you'll pay instead just $49. That's 95% off the regular price.