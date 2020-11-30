If you've got a Mac and are in need of extra storage, then you might want to check out this range of Sabrent SSD deals, with big savings to be had in Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. Whilst there are internal PCIe SSDs on offer, Mac users will be more interested in Sabrent's range of Rocket Nano SSds, and external aluminum SSD that works with USB 3.2 at speeds of up to 10GB/s.

Sabrent's external SSDs work with both macOS and Windows, allowing you to quickly transfer data to and from the drive with any PC. With no drivers required, you can plug & play with any operating system for instant compatibility. Speed is where these drives really shine, with ultrafast 10GBPs throughout allowing speeds of up to 1000MB/s, meaning you'll never have to wait for files to transfer. They come in a sleek aluminum casing to match the aesthetic of your Mac too, a nice touch.

