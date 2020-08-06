Gearbox has announced that Borderlands 3 is free to play across Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Steam, and Stadia this weekend. Free play on both Xbox One and PS4 will last from August 6th through August 9th, while the end times for Stadia and Steam are extended through the 10th and 12th, respectively.

Those playing on Xbox will not need an Xbox Live Gold membership to get in on the fun because Microsoft is hosting its Big Gaming Weekend on the platform, meaning multiplayer is unlocked for everyone and a slew of other games have gone free to play for a few days.

Should you decide to purchase Borderlands 3 after the free play period ends, your progression and loot will carry over. Only the standard edition is being unlocked this weekend, so if you want to play the Borderlands 3's DLC you'll need to buy those separately.

The game is on sale right now across all platforms partaking in the free weekend, with Xbox Live Gold members getting a bit of a better discount on the Microsoft Store.