What you need to know
- Borderlands 3 is free this weekend across consoles, Stadia, and Steam.
- PS4 users will need an active PlayStation Plus membership to participate, but Xbox users will not need Xbox Live Gold.
- Borderlands 3 is currently on sale across multiple storefronts.
Gearbox has announced that Borderlands 3 is free to play across Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Steam, and Stadia this weekend. Free play on both Xbox One and PS4 will last from August 6th through August 9th, while the end times for Stadia and Steam are extended through the 10th and 12th, respectively.
Those playing on Xbox will not need an Xbox Live Gold membership to get in on the fun because Microsoft is hosting its Big Gaming Weekend on the platform, meaning multiplayer is unlocked for everyone and a slew of other games have gone free to play for a few days.
Should you decide to purchase Borderlands 3 after the free play period ends, your progression and loot will carry over. Only the standard edition is being unlocked this weekend, so if you want to play the Borderlands 3's DLC you'll need to buy those separately.
The game is on sale right now across all platforms partaking in the free weekend, with Xbox Live Gold members getting a bit of a better discount on the Microsoft Store.
Explore the universe
Borderlands 3
Loot and shoot your way to riches
Borderlands 3 is packed full of content, and fans across consoles, Steam, and Stadia can try it out for free this weekend. Get ready for plenty of mayhem across the galaxy as you fight mutant creatures and bandits alike.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Day One 5.0 arrives with new Today screen, refined media picker, and more
The popular journaling app Day One has received a big update for iPhone and Mac, adding new features and reworking existing ones.
OWC Rover Pro is a way to turn your Mac Pro's feet into wheels for $199
Don't fancy spending $700 on Apple's Mac Pro wheels? OWC has a solution for you.
YouTube is experiencing an egregious bitcoin hack that no one is fixing
A handful of high-profile YouTube accounts have recently been hacked for the purpose of streaming a bitcoin scam.
You can play some of the best PC games on your Nintendo Switch
Though you may not think so at first, there are actually a ton of games available on PC that are also available on the Nintendo Switch console. Here are our favorites.