The time has come: this summer, two great names in the smart home sector join forces to create the perfect user experience. By integrating Bosch Smart Home into Apple HomeKit, Bosch Smart Home offers Apple users even more control options and convenient functions for their smart home. Starting today, the integration into Apple HomeKit will enable all Apple users, as of the 13th of August, to control their existing Bosch Smart Home components in the Apple Home app, to combine them with other HomeKit-enabled accessories, and thus to optimally augment their smart home.

Bosch has announced that it has begun rolling out an update to its Smart Home line that adds support for Apple's HomeKit. The update, which will be available to all by August 13th, comes around seven months after the company originally announced that HomeKit was in the works back at CES 2020 .

The latest update will bring a total of nine accessories over to HomeKit. In addition to smart home staples such as smart plugs and door sensors, HomeKit-compatible accessories from Bosch include roller shutter controls, smoke detectors, and radiator thermostats. Bosch also plans to add HomeKit to other accessories automatically throughout the year.

The following Bosch Smart Home devices will be controllable via Apple HomeKit: Smart Home Controller, Smart Plug, Radiator Thermostat, Door/Window Contact, Shutter Control, Light Control, Motion Detector, Twinguard, Smoke Detector

Once added to HomeKit, Bosch Smart Home accessories will be available for voice controls through Siri on the HomePod, and through the Home app for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. Bosch accessories added to the Home app will also work with other HomeKit compatible devices in scenes and automations.

The HomeKit update will come in firmware version 9,18,1628-14284/5 for the Bosch Smart Home Controller, which acts as a hub for all of the company's accessories. An update to the Bosch Smart Home iOS app will also be available starting on August 6th.