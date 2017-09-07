Bose's new Bluetooth speaker is small, but don't let that fool you - it's crazy durable, and it has powerful sound for a speaker of its size.

Audio tech company Bose announced in a press release today that this month they'd be rolling out their tiniest portable speaker yet. Called the Bose SoundLink Micro, the device is only 1.5 inches tall, 3.5 inches wide and weighs an ultralight .64 pounds.

The SoundLink Micro's portability isn't only due to its size. According to Bose, it's also the company's "most rugged" portable speaker. It's 100% waterproof inside and out, and surpasses the industry's IPX7 rating. Its completely resistant to saltwater, soapy water and chlorinated water. It's also designed to withstand extreme temperatures, hot or cold.

The speaker's exterior is made of a soft silicone and features a strap on its back side, meaning it's protected against pretty much any kind of drop or scratch imaginable and can be attached to everything from backpacks to bike handlebars. It also comes in three colors: black, midnight blue, and an extremely cool bright orange (with plum strap).

The Micro is also really easy to operate. It uses voice prompts to pair to other devices via Bluetooth, and features a multi-purpose button that allows you to make and take calls as well as access VPAs like Siri and Google Assistant. It can also sync with other Bose speakers with the Bose Connect app.

The SoundLink Micro is priced at $109.95. You can preorder it starting today on Bose's website.

