Bose has a new pair of noise-canceling headphones that you can pre-order starting today with a $400 price tag and a ship date of June 20. The all-new Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are the successor to the tried and true Bose QC 35 II headphones. As such, the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 feature a new sleeker design, a higher price, and are smarter than ever.

On the hardware front, the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 include touch controls, a new four microphone array, a USB-C port for charging, 3.5mm audio jack, and a battery that is said to last for 20 hours of full-featured use.

Bose boasts about the new adaptive microphone system on the headphones, which utilizes four microphones to help isolate your voice while silencing the noise around you. You'll also have 10 levels of noise cancelation to choose from to let in as much or as little of the surrounding noise as you want.

On top of that, the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 let you choose your own voice assistant, whether it be Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Another new feature is Conversation Mode that allows you to pause music while letting surrounding noise in — perfect for those times when you need to have a quick chat and don't want to remove your headphones.

The new flagship headphones also support Bose AR, which is Bose's take on audio Augmented Reality. With the support of apps, Bose AR will allow you to get information based on the real world by using sensors in the headphones. For example, when getting directions, Bose AR would tell you to take the next right at McDonald's, not turn right in 0.3 miles. Another app would be your personal golf caddy offering you advice when you're on the links.

Without a doubt, the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are a new and improved version of the QC 35II in every way. Will it be enough to justify the price increase? We're not certain, but we can't wait to get our hands on a pair for review.