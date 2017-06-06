Bozoma Saint John, previous head of global marketing for Apple Music, has left Apple to join ride-hailing company Uber. Saint John will serve has Uber's inaugural chief brand officer as the company attempts to restore its public image.

From Recode:

"The beauty of a new role is sort of [my ability to] define it," Saint John told Recode in an interview. "My background is in marketing. That's what I'm going to be focused on mostly. [But] I reserve the right to change it a little bit. The business is going to continue to grow and change and perhaps the needs for marketing and branding will change in six months."

Saint John is stepping into this role at Uber at a time when the company is under sever public scrutiny. It just fired 20 people in connection to allegations of sexual harassment and other workplace problems. Before joining Apple as head of global marketing for Apple Music, Saint John ran music marketing for Beats Music, and previously led music and entertainment marketing at Pepsi.