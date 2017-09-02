Before we get started, this isn't a joke. My dog can atest to that. Bad habits are just that - bad. You bite your nails, you eat too many oreos, you're on your phone too much, you waste too much time on the internet. Whatever your vice, you need some help breaking these habits.

You can try self-help books and hypnosis and all that malarky, but nothing quite does the job like good old-fashioned pain.

The Pavlok Electro Wristband (har-dee-har-har) is a habit-breaking wrist band that beeps, vibrates, or shocks you into realizing you're performing your bad habit and provides you with some negative reinforcement in the pursuit of ending that annoying compulsion. This wristband regularly retails for $199.99, but through iMore Digital Offers, you can get it for $134.99, a savings of 32%. And if you use promo code BYESUMMER at check out, you can save an extra 15%.

You can start off easy and just have the wristband beep or vibrate at varying levels to deter you to start, but for those dyed-in-the-wool habits, you can resort to a li'l shock therapy. The fun part is that you can integrate your Pavlok with many other apps, your favorite web browser, and even IFTTT, even your Fitbit. You can set automatic zaps or perform them manually (though where's the fun in that?), and it's totally customizable based on your habit.

Pavlok has a battery life of two to five days and comes with a Micro-USB cable for charging. Snag it now at iMore Digital Offers for $114.75 when you use code BYESUMMER at check out.