What do you get when GLaDOS merges with a Bridge Constructor core? Bridge Constructor Portal of course! Portals meet Bridges Published by Headup Games and developed by ClockStone, the makers of the Bridge Constructor series, Bridge Constructor Portal mixes the gameplay of the Constructor games with the familiar assets of Valve's Portal series.

The game starts you off in the Aperture Science Enrichment Center as a lowly underling. Your task is to follow GLaDOS's orders to solve puzzles that will allow for other underlings to drive their carts from one area of the map to another whilst utilizing already placed Portals to achieve that goal. Plays on most platforms The game has been released on Android, iOS, macOS, Linux, and Windows in December 2017, and will be released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One in 2018. So whatever your gaming platform flavor you have a plethora of options. If you're on macOS you can buy the game on Steam for $9.99 USD. If you're on iOS, you can find it in the App Store for $4.99 USD. It's not Portal but it kind of is No, this is NOT the Portal 3 we've all been clamoring Valve for. In fact, Valve is only involved in offering the Portal assets to the game. Of which, frankly, the developers do a great service to. I won't deny having a silly grin on my face whilst GLaDOS chastises me prior to a task. The use of familiar elements such as the Aperture Science Propulsion Gel and the "I-come-in-peace-esque" Turrets during puzzle solving have me giddy in a nostalgic sense yet I still feel satisfied with this game given what it is (i.e. not a Portal sequel).

Impressions As a big Portal series fan, I wanted to thumb my nose at this Portal-in-name only title. Except that as soon I heard GLaDOS's digitally dark voice, the synapses started firing and the endorphins started flowing and I was immediately engaged. The developers have used the same voice actress and she delivers the lines with the expected sarcasm and acerbic wit. I've gotten through about 15 of the 60 puzzles as of this writing and I had to remind myself to put it down as I was having too much fun. Don't get me wrong, this is not a hardcore video game. This is a casual, pick up and play puzzle game but it's engaging enough to keep your interest peaked.