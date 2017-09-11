Every case in this new Brikk line is made from extremely expensive precious metal and gemstones. We all have like $25,000 laying around, right?

Brikk, purveyor of opulent tech accessories for the extremely wealthy, announced the launch of their new luxury phone case collection in a press release today. The collection, dubbed Lux iPhone X, includes the Mono, Classic, Deluxe, Haute, and Ingot case styles, and will range in price from about $7,500 to $70,000.

Mono, Classic, Deluxe and Haute cases are available in 24K yellow gold, 18K rose gold and 950 platinum. The Deluxe cases feature VVS/GE genuine diamond accents, and the Haute cases are customizable - you can design them with any rare material (yeah, that includes meteorite) or precious stone your little heart desires in order to create "a truly bespoke artifact."

The real treasure of this line, however, is the Ingot case. A "very rare specimen," the case has a mirror-polished back surface and is made of either 108 or 250 grams of solid 22K yellow gold. If that isn't enough for you, don't worry: like with the Haute case, customization is encouraged.

Each case comes packaged along with a user manual and any standard accessories in an aluminum container lined with carbon fiber and leather. In addition, you'll get a one-year warranty and a diamond-embedded certificate of authenticity that you'll totally want to whip out at every social gathering to prove your new purchase is the real deal.

If you're on the fence about using your extra spending money on a case from the Lux line, it might sway you a bit to know that 7% of the purchase price of each case will go hurricane relief efforts across the US. So, y'know, you can also check off your charitable deed for the week.

The cases are now available for purchase on Brikk's website, and will ship November 2017. Be right back, I'm gonna go fish under my couch cushions.

