According to an announcement on the official Star Wars blog today, Star Wars: The Last Jedi will arrive on Digital (in HD and 4K Ultra HD) and via Movies Anywhere on March 13, and on Blu-ray 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and On-Demand on March 27. That means if you've been itching to get your Star Wars fill and you're running out of all the cash it takes to see it in theaters (because yes, it is still in theaters), you won't have to wait too long to bring Rey, Finn, Poe, Leia, and all your other faves home with you.

In addition to film, fans will reportedly receive "a galaxy of bonus features," including The Director and the Jedi ("an intimate journey into the creation of Star Wars: The Last Jedi with writer-director Rian Johnson") and The Balance of the Force (in which fans can "explore the mythology of the Force" and Rain Johnson's unique interpretation of it). The film will also come with 14 deleted scenes, an audio commentary, and scene breakdowns in which viewers will get a in-depth look at how the most iconic moments in the film were concocted.

If you'd like to get your hands on your own copy of Star Wars: The Last Jedi as soon as possible, you can preorder exclusive versions from both Best Buy and Target. The Best Buy version is a SteelBook that comes packaged in a premium metal case and includes Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital copies of the film. The Target package, while not a SteelBook, also includes Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital copies of the film as well as an exclusive bonus feature called Meet the Porgs, which offers a glimpse into how the adorable creatures were designed and developed. The film will also be available in a Multi-screen Edition and a 4K Ultra HD Collector's Edition from multiple retailers and from the Star Wars website.

