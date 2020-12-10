What you need to know
- Brydge has launched another holiday sale.
- The sale offers savings of up to $50 off its keyboard cases, docks, and hubs.
Brydge, the company behind a number of popular keyboards for the iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro, has launched another holiday sale on a wide colection of its products. Customers can save as much as $50 off one of the iPad keyboards and enjoy more savings on their docks and hubs designed to work perfectly withthe Mac lineup as well.
The Brydge iPad keyboards are a popular alternative to Apple's own iPad keyboard lineup, offering an almost MacBook-like experience for the iPad. The keyboards can even sport up to three months of battery life and support firmware updates through an app.
You can check out the full list of what is on sale below:
iPad
- Brydge 10.2: $99.99 ($50 off)
- Keyboard For iPad (8th & 7th Gen)
- Brydge 11.0 Pro: $119.99 ($30 off)
- Keyboard For iPad Pro (2020 & 2018) and iPad Air 4
- Brydge 12.9 Pro: $129.99 ($40 off)
- Keyboard For iPad Pro (2020 & 2018)
- Brydge 11 Pro+: $159.99 ($40 off)
- Keyboard and Trackpad For iPad Pro (2020 & 2018) and iPad Air 4
- Brydge 12.9 Pro+: $179.99 ($50 off)
- Keyboard and Trackpad For iPad Pro (2020 & 2018)
Vertical docks
- 13-inch MacBook Pro Vertical Dock: $149.99 ($20 off)
- Dock for 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar
- 15-inch MacBook Pro Vertical Dock: $149.99 ($20 off)
- Dock for 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar
Multiport desktop hubs
- Stone Pro: $199.99 ($50 off)
- Hub for macOS devices with Thunderbolt™ 3 speeds and Dual 4K Displays
You can check out and purchase any of the items on sale now directly through Brydge.
