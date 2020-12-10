Brydge, the company behind a number of popular keyboards for the iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro, has launched another holiday sale on a wide colection of its products. Customers can save as much as $50 off one of the iPad keyboards and enjoy more savings on their docks and hubs designed to work perfectly withthe Mac lineup as well.

The Brydge iPad keyboards are a popular alternative to Apple's own iPad keyboard lineup, offering an almost MacBook-like experience for the iPad. The keyboards can even sport up to three months of battery life and support firmware updates through an app.

You can check out the full list of what is on sale below:

iPad

Vertical docks

13-inch MacBook Pro Vertical Dock: $149.99 ($20 off) Dock for 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

15-inch MacBook Pro Vertical Dock: $149.99 ($20 off) Dock for 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar



Multiport desktop hubs

Stone Pro: $199.99 ($50 off) Hub for macOS devices with Thunderbolt™ 3 speeds and Dual 4K Displays



You can check out and purchase any of the items on sale now directly through Brydge.