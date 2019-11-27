It's not Black Friday yet and already Brydge is offering huge deals on its lineup of keyboards for tablets, including Apple iPad, Microsoft Surface, and more. There are also deals on docking solutions and battery packs.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are starting to flow and no one is more on point that Brydge. Offering discounts galore, the accessories company provides keyboards and docking solutions for tablets. For a limited time, you can save $50 on the Brydge 12.3 for the Microsoft Surface Pro and $150 on the Brydge 12.3 Pro for the Microsoft Surface Pro.

Apple tablet fans will want to check out the great deals on keyboards. There's $30 in savings for the Brydge Pro for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and $20 off for the Brydge 9.7 for the iPad (6th & 5th Gen), iPad Pro 9.7-inch and iPad Air (2nd & 1st Gen).

Be sure to check out Brydge's entire sale before and after Thanksgiving! You'll be glad that you did.