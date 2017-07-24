Building your own robot is a very rewarding activity, but it's tough to just sit down and start soldering parts together. You need a kit that contains everything required!

Right now, iMore Digital Offers has a deal on a SunFounder Raspberry Pi robot kit. It contains everything you need to build a webcam-mounted, remote controlled robot car that you can drive from your phone. If you don't already have a Raspberry Pi, you can grab a cheaper kit for just $110. Need everything, including a new Raspberry Pi? You'll pay just $150. We'll also cover the shipping costs.

This kit includes three circuit boards, all cables needed, plus everything required to build the car from scratch. Don't forget about the USB webcam that transmits live pictures while you drive around. Python code is included to get the car up and running, and Dragit is also included for debugging and programming.