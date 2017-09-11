Do you own your own website? Have you been thinking of building a website for your work portfolio or a side business? Great!… but where do you start? If you've never done any web design before, it can be intimidating to start.
What you need is a fast and powerful visual web design tool that's easy to use for beginners but robust enough to support even veteran web designers. Fortunately, iMore Digital Offers has a deal for just such a program.
You can save 50% off Blocs 2 a celebrated web design program that lets you build a website by arranging blocks of information. You don't need to know complicated code to build a website with Blocs, which is perfect for beginners.
Here are the features included with Blocs 2:
- Create CMS driven websites with integrated support for a range of paid and free third-party Content Management Systems
- Use the Navigator feature to gain a stunning, searchable overview of your entire project, from web page to web page
- Save time by building with paint mode, global swatches, auto text coloring, one click animations, and more
- Optimize your sites for desktop, tablet, & mobile effortlessly
- Enable visitors to start discussions & comment on web pages with integrated Disqus support
- Generate sitemaps automatically to improve SEO results
- Work offline, unlike most site-building tools
Usually, this software would cost $80, but you'll save 50% off that price!. That's a great deal no matter how you cut it.
So what are you waiting for? stop putting off building that new website and get to it with Blocs 2!
