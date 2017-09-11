Do you own your own website? Have you been thinking of building a website for your work portfolio or a side business? Great!… but where do you start? If you've never done any web design before, it can be intimidating to start.

What you need is a fast and powerful visual web design tool that's easy to use for beginners but robust enough to support even veteran web designers. Fortunately, iMore Digital Offers has a deal for just such a program.

You can save 50% off Blocs 2 a celebrated web design program that lets you build a website by arranging blocks of information. You don't need to know complicated code to build a website with Blocs, which is perfect for beginners.

Here are the features included with Blocs 2:

Create CMS driven websites with integrated support for a range of paid and free third-party Content Management Systems

Use the Navigator feature to gain a stunning, searchable overview of your entire project, from web page to web page

Save time by building with paint mode, global swatches, auto text coloring, one click animations, and more

Optimize your sites for desktop, tablet, & mobile effortlessly

Enable visitors to start discussions & comment on web pages with integrated Disqus support

Generate sitemaps automatically to improve SEO results

Work offline, unlike most site-building tools

Usually, this software would cost $80, but you'll save 50% off that price!. That's a great deal no matter how you cut it.

So what are you waiting for? stop putting off building that new website and get to it with Blocs 2!