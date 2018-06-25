This 80-inch AmazonBasics Velcro cable sleeve is only $3.51 right now. These were selling as high as $12 at the beginning of the month and have been steadily declining since. They may even go a few cents lower. The 60-inch version is down to $3.08 as well. This deal is only good on the Black version as White is still at the street price. These are an add-on item, so you'll need to get your shopping cart's total to $25 to take advantage of the sale.

At 80 inches long, these sleeves offer a lot of flexibility. They are easy to cut so you don't need 80 inches of cable to wrap up. If you have a couple bundles of wires, you can split this in half to cover both, for example. Basically the length gives you the freedom to do what you want with it. The sleeve is made of a flexible neoprene material and has a diameter that's a little over one inch. It comes with a Velcro strip down the side that makes it easy to fit where you need it and add more cables should you need to. I use a 20-inch version of this sleeve with my standing desk. It's a great way to keep my wires from looking messy without constricting them so much that they get yanked about when I switch from sitting to standing. These are backed by a one-year warranty.

