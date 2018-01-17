VicTsing's Portable External CD-RW / DVD-R Combo Drive is now on sale at Amazon for only $9.99 when you enter promo code 4I3HL6B6 at checkout. That discount saves you $9 off its regular price.

You can bring this compact CD/DVD burner along with you wherever you need to go, as it's neither large nor heavy. It's crazy how one of these will only set you back $10 while opening up a lot of potential for your computer if it's missing one currently. Not only can it burn files to a cd, but you can watch DVDs with it or listen to CDs on your Windows or Mac computer too.

Other features include:

HIGH SPEED. It is compatible with USB2.0 and backwards compatible with USB1.0. This CD-RW combo drive supported DVD+R, DVD-R, CD-ROM, DVD-ROM, CD-R, CD-RW. Max DVD read speed 8X; Max CD read speed 24X and max CD burn speed 8X.

UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY. It is suitable for Windows 2000/XP/Vista/Windows7, all version Mac OS and other systems.(Not including Windows 98/SE). Support both laptop and desktop with USB port.

INCLUDING 2 CABLES. Come with 2 cables, one is data cable and the other is power cable that can supply power to get rid of the trouble of shortage power. When connect it to the desktop, please connect both cables or connect it with the computer's motherboard.

